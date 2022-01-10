Rules of the Game on BBC One: What’s it about, how many episodes is it and when does it start?

Rules of the Game is a brand new thriller about a brutal death in a big company – but how many episodes is it?

Who stars in the cast opposite Maxine Peake, and what’s it all about?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series Rules of the Game and its episodes.

Rules of the Game episodes: Maxine leads an all-star cast (Credit: BBC)

Rules of the Game on BBC One – what’s it about?

Rules of the Game is a brand new thriller series on BBC One.

Maxine Peake plays top executive Sam in the Rules of the Game episodes, which delve into sexual politics in the modern workplace.

Sam is forced to investigate when a brutal death takes place within her company – and it’s not the first tragedy at the firm.

Chief Operating Officer Sam has the unpleasant job of unpicking the events that led to the death.

And she starts with the arrival of their newly hired HR Director, Maya.

When Maya queries the work culture at Fly, Sam is adamant that nothing needs to change.

She insist that Maya’s focus should be on the upcoming stock market floatation.

However, when an employee of Fly recalls the historic toxic behaviour at the company, Maya is shocked and becomes determined to uncover the truth…

Who is in the cast?

The excellent Maxine Peake plays Sam Thompson – a ruthless boss of the family firm of sportswear – in the Rules of the Game episodes.

She instantly clashes with new HR director Maya (Rakhee Thakrar), and soon all kinds of company secrets start to emerge.

Sam faces questions from the police, and finds herself pulled in all directions.

Of course, Maxine played campaigner Anne Williams in the recent ITV drama Anne.

Gavin & Stacey actress Alison Steadman – we worship at her feet – also stars in the Rules of the Game episodes as Anita Jenkins.

The Girl Before star Rakhee Thakrar plays human resources director Maya Benshaw, who finds a nest of vipers at Fly.

Susan Wokoma of Enola Holmes fame plays blunt Detective Inspector Eve Preston.

Britannia’s Callie Cooke portrays troublesome Tess Jones, who is caught having sex in the office toilets on CCTV.

She’s clearly hiding something, as well as trying to process the death of a colleague.

Read more: What’s next for Maxine Peake after Anne? Actress stars in BBC drama Rules of the Game next week

Actor Ben Batt – aka DC Kevin Lumb in Scott & Bailey – portrays Owen Jenkins in the Rules of the Game episodes.

Liar actor Kieran Bew plays Gareth Jenkins, while Mr Selfridges’ Zoe Tapper is Vanessa Jenkins.

Coronation Street fans will recognise Katherine Pearce who played Lolly in the ITV1 soap.

She stars as Carys Jenkins, while The Duchess actor Rory Keenan stars as Hugh Evans.

Meanwhile, Rick Warden plays Dave Dixon, Jennifer Hennessy portrays Rachel Dixon, Isaac Lancel-Watkinson is Adam Thompson and Dominic Vulliamy stars as Duncan Stephenson.

Mohammed Mansaray, Kate Lamb, Tanya Vital, Dario Coates, Amy Leeson, Tom Forbes and Megan Parkinson also star.

Rules of the Game promises to be addictive viewing (Credit: BBC One)

Rules of the Game episodes – how many parts?

Rules of the Game is four episodes in total.

Each episode is one hour long.

Start date and how to watch episodes

Rules of the Game episodes start on BBC One on Tuesday January 11 2022 at 9pm.

The second of the Rules of the Game episodes airs the subsequent night on Wednesday January 12 2022 at 9pm.

Episode three airs on Tuesday January 18, followed by the concluding instalment on Wednesday 19 2022.

All four Rules of the Game episodes will be available to watch on iPlayer as a boxset following on from the first episode.

Rules of the Game starts on Tuesday January 11 2022 at 9pm on BBC One.

