Rose Ayling-Ellis ‘delighted’ as she lands starring role in ITV’s new drama Code of Silence

Strictly superstar Rose Ayling-Ellis has won her first major leading role in the new ITV drama Code of Silence.

The actress, 28, will appear in the six-part thriller, written by Catherine Moulton, which has been described as a “suspenseful crime drama”.

It marks Rose’s first significant acting role since she left EastEnders in 2022.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis won the series when they took part (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Rose Ayling-Ellis wins role in Code of Silence

Popular TV star Rose Ayling-Ellis will star in Code of Silence on ITV, which will soon go into production.

Code of Silence introduces us to Deaf catering worker, Alison Woods. She’s struggling to make ends meet, juggling two jobs, in a police canteen and a local bar, while also doing her best to support her Deaf mum, Julie.

DC Ashleigh Francis calls on Alison to lip read the conversations of some dangerous criminals… As a result, Alison finds herself plunged into a new and exhilarating world…

An ITV spokesperson tells us: “Alison’s interpretation of the gang’s clandestine meetings quickly become key to unlocking the police investigation. But Alison’s feelings about the case become complicated when she finds herself drawn to Liam, one of the main suspects.

“Alison knows she’s putting herself at risk by agreeing to work with the police, and when things threaten to spill over into her personal life, she knows she should step away. But Alison can’t let go…”

I am SOOOO excited to film this! 👀 https://t.co/9Qi57SNNfW — Rose Ayling-Ellis (@RoseAylingEllis) May 17, 2023

Rose Ayling-Ellis ‘delighted’ to join the cast of ITV drama Code of Silence

Actress Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals she is “thrilled” and “delighted” to be part of the new TV series.

She says: “I am so thrilled to be coming on board for Code of Silence and to get to work with the incredible team at Mammoth Screen.

“When I first read Catherine Moulton’s script, it was obvious that her first-hand experiences and understanding has enabled her to write a truly authentic character and I knew I had to be a part of this project. I can’t wait to get to started!”

Meanwhile, ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill tells us: “In a world where there’s a lot of crime drama Code of Silence really stands out. It’s a brilliantly original story and a great role for Rose Ayling-Ellis.

“Catherine Moulton has written a thrilling drama that audiences will be gripped and surprised by, but she also puts you in the shoes of Alison, a young Deaf woman. I am incredibly proud to make this show with Rose, Catherine and Mammoth Screen.

“It’s a mainstream crime show, but one that can make a real difference to the audience’s understanding of the Deaf community.”

Code of Silence will air on ITV in late 2023 or early 2024 (Credit: ITV)

Code of Silence is a ‘riveting thriller’

Mammoth Screen’s Founder and Chief Creative Officer Damien Timmer reveals why Rose Ayling-Ellis is perfect for the role.

He says: “Rose Ayling-Ellis is one of the UK’s most luminous stars and Catherine Moulton is one of our most exciting new writing talents. So this really is a match made in heaven!

“Code of Silence is a riveting thriller which will make you look at the world around you with new eyes.”

Catherine Moulton adds: “Code of Silence is a fantastic opportunity to combine my love of a tense, twisty thrillers with my experience of lip reading and hearing loss, and all in a show for ITV.

Read more: Rose Ayling-Ellis tipped for huge role on Strictly after Loose Women presenting debut

Code of Silence will premiere on ITV and be available for streaming on ITVX.

Will you be tuning into watch Rose Ayling-Ellis in Code of Silence? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.