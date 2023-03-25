Rose Ayling-Ellis jumps to Giovanni Pernice’s defence after embarrassing gaffe

Rose Ayling-Ellis has jumped to the defence of her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Giovanni Pernice following an embarrassing gaffe.

Former EastEnders actress Rose, 28, intervened as Italian hunk Gio became bewildered over some British slang.

He shared an exchange between himself and his Adventures In Sicily pal Anton du Beke earlier this week.

But after Giovanni insisted he was blameless for any confusion he may have suffered, Rose was right there to offer sympathy… while chuckling at her friend, too.

Giovanni Pernice and ‘budgie smugglers’

Giovanni had Instagram fans in hysterics after he uploaded a clip from his new BBC show with Anton.

The excerpt included Anton explaining the meaning behind the term ‘budgie smugglers’, which seemed to puzzle Gio.

“How do you say ‘budgie smuggler’ in Italian?” Anton had asked his co-star.

But the expression seemed to be lost in translation for Giovanni.

“What is the ‘bunchie smuggler’?” he asked, failing to understand what Anton was on about.

Gio went on: “Why would you call a bird a smuggler? What does it smuggle?”

Anton then replied: “The bird isn’t the smuggler. The trunks are the smugglers and they’re smuggling the contraband in the undergarments.”

Making use of a crying laughing emoji, Giovanni captioned his upload: “Well, you can’t blame me for that!

“What you think about the first episode? Did you like it? If you can’t wait for episode 2 next week go on @bbciplayer now!”

Rose Ayling-Ellis on Giovanni

Amid many amused reactions from fans, Rose also left a supportive comment on Giovanni’s post.

She wrote, using three crying laughing emojis herself: “Not an easy language.”

Viewers also made it clear they adore Giovanni and Anton’s show.

“Absolutely brilliant, laughed all the way through it,” one remarked.

And another claimed: “It was the funniest thing I’ve watched in ever! Thanks for putting a smile on my face.”

‘Smiled the whole way through’

Elsewhere, other devoted admirers admitted they couldn’t get enough of Gio.

One said: “I’ve watched it again it was so funny. I loved Giovanni Pernice and Anton du Beke, your friendship is joyous and banter is hilarious.”

“Loved this!” gushed another.

They went on: “Couldn’t wait until next week so watched all three episodes last night on iPlayer. I smiled the whole way through all episodes, best thing I’ve seen in so long!”

And someone else agreed: “Binge-watched all three episodes, absolutely loved it.”

