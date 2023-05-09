Rolf Harris urged Jimmy Savile to leave young girl in his ‘capable hands’ in disgusting resurfaced footage

Rolf Harris once told Jimmy Savile to leave a young girl in his “capable” hands, a sickening resurfaced clip has revealed.

The chilling clip is set to appear in a new documentary about the disgraced entertainer.

A new documentary about Harris is set to air (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Chilling new documentary to air on ITV

A chilling new clip of Rolf Harris and Jimmy Savile has been revealed. The disgusting clip will appear in a new documentary about Rolf Harris. The two-part documentary – titled Rolf Harris: Hiding In Plain Sight – will air on ITV1.

The new documentary tells “the extraordinary truth behind the rise and fall of former national treasure Rolf Harris using rare archive and exclusive testimony from those closest to the trial”.

Several of Harris’ accusors will reportedly appear in the programme. They will waiver their right to anonymity so that they can tell their stories. The documentary will reportedly feature an “exclusive new testimony”. It will also reportedly “reveal the unseen evidence that led to his downfall”.

Savile features in the clip (Credit: Netflix)

Disgusting clip of Rolf Harris and Jimmy Savile released

The new documentary will feature clips from Jim’ll Fix It. Savile was exposed as a peadophile after his death in 2011. In the clip, Savile introduced Harris to a young girl. The little girl wanted to help Harris with one of his paintings.

Prior to meeting Harris, Savile read out the little girl’s letter. “Dear Jimmy, I have always wanted to see Rolf Harris doing one of his paintings, please could you fix it for me. Love, Lynn,” it read.

Savile then introduces the little girl to Harris. “Come here, turn around, look at the ladies and gentlemen. You see this young lady sir? She wishes that she could help you with one of your paintings,” he says to Harris.

“Do you think that I may leave her in your charge?” he then asks.

Harris then replies, saying: “Safely leave her in my capable hands here. I’ll just roll my sleeves up.”

The chilling clip features in the new doc (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

Rolf Harris and Jimmy Savile clip resurfaces

According to the Mirror, Harris asks the young girl whether she was enjoying doing the painting. “Give them a big smile because they only see the back of your head otherwise, you see?” he says. After finishing the painting, Harris reportedly tells Savile that the girl was “anxious to run away”.

“‘She is, I’ve got fast hold of her here,” Savile then replies. “You stay here and enjoy it, girl,” Harris then said.

However, there is no indication that the girl in the clip was a victim of abuse. Harris was convicted of sexually assaulting four underage girls in 2014. He was then released from prison on licence in 2017.

The now 93-year-old is reportedly under 24-hour care after developing throat cancer.

