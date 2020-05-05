Richard and Judy fans demand new Channel 4 show is made longer

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan have returned to Channel 4 this week, hosting new lockdown show Richard & Judy: Keep Reading And Carry On.

Richard and Judy have delighted fans (Credit: Channel 4)

TV's golden couple, famed for their Book Club, interview famous faces about their favourite books and reads that have shaped their lives.

The show began on Monday (May 4) at 5.30pm and so far guests have included Ant Middleton, Leanne Pinnock and Graham Norton.

Graham Norton revealed what he's been reading (Credit: Channel 4)

Richard and Judy only recently reunited as presenters last October, hosting their old ITV show This Morning together.

Viewers said then that they still possessed the old magic. And they are equally delighted to see them back in another old slot of theirs.

One complaint

Fans do have one complaint about the teatime show, though: it's just not long enough.

Numerous people have shared the criticism on Twitter.

"We need an hour-long show. 30 minutes isn't long enough." wrote one.

We need an hour long show...30 mins isn't enough!!❤📚#richardandjudy — Fi ☯️🌷🎭🌷☯️ (@Fibutton) May 5, 2020

'A warm hug'

Another pointed out: "Richard and Judy back on TV talking about books is like a warm hug, 30 mins simply isn't enough though."

#RichardAndJudy back on tv talking about books is like a warm hug 👏 30 mins simply isn't enough though @richardm56 #KeepReadingAndCarryOn 📚📖 — Joanne Whitelaw (@JoanneWhitelaw) May 5, 2020

"We really need more than 30 minutes," echoed a third.

We really need more than a 30 minute programme to chat about #books with #richardandjudy #channel4 — Lesley Lickley and Grumpy Alan (@Lels1960) May 4, 2020

Someone else congratulated the producer, saying: "Did you see all the tweets demanding more than 30 minutes? What a hit!"

Thats lovely! Not to add to your crazy 10days but did you see all the tweets demanding more than 30 minutes!! What a hit! #richardandjudy (am off to get my book so it’s a double hurrah!!) — victoria kehoe (@toria35) May 4, 2020

Richard and Judy invite viewers and celeb guests into their living room (Credit: Channel 4)

