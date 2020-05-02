Richard and Judy confirm line-up of stars for their new Channel 4 show

Light entertainment legends Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan have unveiled a raft of stars for their new TV show.

Ex This Morning hosts Richard and Judy return to the box next week for a week’s worth of special programming.

Mini series Keep Reading and Carry On is scheduled to air from teatime on Monday.

Another four episodes for Channel 4 will be on in the weekdays that follow.

The new show will run all next week (Credit: Channel 4 press)

The fast turnaround series has been commissioned by the broadcaster in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is hoped the five-part run - shot at the married presenters’ home - will help viewers through their own enforced time at home during the lockdown.

Books can transport you to incredible places from the comfort of your sofa.

And bookworms should be thrilled by Richard and Judy’s upcoming guests, which include some A list telly faves.

In a trailer, the couple confirmed who would be joining them to discuss their reading tastes and their own novels.

Richard and Judy will be back on the TV (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

'Top picks for lockdown reads'

Richard, 63, said: "We will be joined by authors David Walliams, Sue Perkins and Graham Norton. All sharing with us, and you, their favourite reads."

Judy has also insisted reading can help during the current uncertain times.

She said: "Books can transport you to incredible places from the comfort of your sofa.

"And so there is no better time to share our top picks for lockdown reads and hear from viewers, celebrities and authors about the books that have helped them whilst staying at home."

And Richard reflected: "It is no secret that Judy and I are avid readers and we are excited to return to Channel 4 to share what we love with viewers."

(Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Richard also recently indicated that reading could be a healthy release for any couples struggling under lockdown.

He also noted he and Judy don’t have any problems 'living in each other’s pockets' as they’re so used to doing so.

Richard is reported to have told the Press Association: "In all marriages, things can occasionally get tense, and you can get a bit snappy with each other, especially if you are together 24/7.

"The only tip I’d give is to step away, go to another room, read a book, go for a walk."

- Richard & Judy: Keep Reading and Carry On begins on Monday on Channel 4 at 5.30pm

