Paula Malcomson plays DI Colette Cunningham in Redemption, but where’s she really from?

Paula Malcomson is the star of the latest ITV detective drama Redemption, and her accent is bound to provoke debate.

Actress Paula recently returned to the UK to film the new six-part detective drama, after decades working in the States.

So where is she really from, what’s her accent, and what’s she been in?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Paula Malcomson as Katniss’ mother in The Hunger Games (Credit: Lionsgate/Color Force/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Is Paula Malcomson Irish? Where is she from?

Actress Paula Malcomson was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

She left Northern Ireland 33 years ago to live in the US.

However, she returned to Belfast in 2018 to film Come Home opposite Christopher Ecclestone.

At the time, she told the Belfast Telegraph: “Every street corner in Belfast holds some kind of memory for me.

“The place is just soaked in nostalgia.

“When I left, things were still terrible.

“It was the dark days.

“Now we are making movies and the fear is gone and there’s life and hope and optimism.

“It was great to come home… no pun intended!”

She added: “I’m loving to hear my own tongue and language.”

What accent does Paula Malcomson have in Redemption?

In real life, Paula Malcomson still has a strong Belfast accent – despite living in the States for more than three decades.

But she’s no stranger to mimicking accents throughout her long career.

Ray Donovan fans will know her character Abby had a strong Boston accent on the show.

However, in Redemption on ITV, Paula takes on a Scouse accent.

At a press launch for the new series, she said: “That’s a really, really tricky accent.

“It’s a bit like doing a Belfast accent. You get it wrong, you know? You regret it.”

She went on to say that she worked with a really good voice coach.

Paula added: “I find the accent so beautiful.”

Of course, actors don’t always get it right – see Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins – so we’ll have to wait and see if viewers think she’s pulled it off.

Eric Stoltz and Paula Malcomson in Caprica (Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock)

How old is Paula Malcomson?

Paula Malcomson was born on June 01, 1970.

Which makes her currently 52 years of age.

Where does Paula Malcomson live?

Belfast-born Paula has been living and working in Los Angeles for more 30 years.

However, during the pandemic, she felt the pull of home.

In 2021, she returned for the longest time in decades.

Speaking at a press launch ahead of Redemption going out on BritBox, Paula said: “Everybody was here.

“And I was here, which is actually beautiful.

“It was sort of a great excuse for me to be back.

“And this was the longest I’ve worked here.”

Paula Malcomson poses with Ray Donovan co-star Liev Schreiber (Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

What has Paula Malcomson been in?

Actress Paula Malcomson plays unflappable DI Colette Cunningham in the cast of Redemption.

But she’s world famous for her roles in the likes of Ray Donovan, Deadwood, Sons of Anarchy and Caprica.

Of course, fans of The Hunger Fames will know her as Katniss’ mother.

Paula played Trixie in Deadwood from 2004 to 2006.

She went on to portray Maureen Ashby in 10 episodes of Sons of Anarchy.

In 2009 came her role as Amanda Graystone in Caprica.

But is was probably her Ray Donovan character Abby that she is most known for.

Paula played the long-suffering wife of the titular anti-hero – who gave as good as she got.

Other notable roles include Colleen Pickett in Lost, Meg Riley in ER, Jerri in John from Cincinnati, and Madeline Jackson in The Event.

She also played Roz Demichelis in the Sean Bean drama Broken, and Marie Farrell in Come Home.

Redemption accent – why did Paula Malcomson leave Ray Donovan?

Paula Malcomson played the popular character of Abby Donovan in Ray Donovan from the very first episode in 2013.

However, unlike the rest of Ray’s complicated family, Abby was killed off in series 5 in 2017.

Tragically, Abby died of cancer – leaving her damaged husband without an anchor.

In a previous interview with Forbes, Paula hinted that her exit was to free up some time in her schedule.

However, the decision to end her life on the show was decided by the writers.

At the time, Paula said: “I had a ringside seat to cancer. As have most people.

“I dug deep. I had to.

“There was no other way for me to do it.

“I hope that I ended my tenure on the series on a high note.”

Paula Malcomson as DI Colette Cunningham in Redemption (Credit: ITV1)

Is Paula Malcomson married? Does she have kids?

Paula Malcomson does not speak about her private life AT ALL.

She has not revealed if she is married or has any children.

We do know that she occasionally goes by the name of Paula Williams, but whether that is her married name we do not know.

She ditched her Twitter account in 2018, but had posted pictures of a mystery man named Gary.

Paula also appears to be a big dog fan, and has several rescue dogs.

Watch Paula Malcomson attempt a Scouse accent in Redemption on Friday nights at 9pm on ITV1.

