Redemption on ITV1: Why it’s THE new drama to watch this week!

Redemption lands on ITV this Friday, and it’s the best new series to start this week – so how many episodes is it, and who’s in the cast?

The cop drama with a difference will be free to watch for all, after its first outing for subscribers on BritBox in 2022.

And we think it’s very much worth investing your time in.

Here’s everything you need to know about Redemption on ITV1…

Redemption: Paula Malcomson as DI Colette Cunningham (Credit: ITV1)

What is Redemption about?

Redemption introduces us to DI Colette Cunningham, a dedicated cop working serious crime in Liverpool.

She is floored when she discovers that her estranged daughter has been found dead in Ireland.

Arriving in Dublin to identify the body, she learns she has two grandchildren she didn’t know anything about.

Understandably, Colette makes the decision to move to Dublin for a while to get to know her new family members.

And, of course, she sets out to uncover the truth about her daughter’s death.

We slowly learn that Colette’s daughter Kate disappeared without a trace when she was 17 and had been living in Dublin for the last 20 years under the new name of Stacey Lockley.

But did her daughter take her own life as the police believe?

Clue: Probably not.

How many episodes is Redemption on ITV?

Redemption is six episodes long.

Each episode is an hour long.

We guarantee you’ll want to binge the lot once you’ve seen episode one.

Keith McErlean as Patrick Fannon in the cast of Redemption (Credit: ITV1)

Where are the Redemption episodes on ITV filmed?

Redemption starts in Liverpool, but most of the series was filmed in Dublin, Ireland.

Leading actress Paula Malcomson returned to her native country for filming.

Belfast-born Paula has been living and working in LA for 30 years.

However, as a result of the pandemic and wanting to be closer to home, Paula returned to film the series in the summer of 2021.

Speaking at a press launch ahead of the series going out on BritBox, Paula said: “Everybody was here. And I was here, which is actually beautiful.

“It was sort of a great excuse for me to be back.

“And this was the longest I’ve worked here.”

Who’s in the cast of Redemption?

Belfast-born Paula Malcomson plays unflappable DI Colette Cunningham.

Of course, she’s found world fame in the likes of Ray Donovan, Deadwood, Sons of Anarchy and Caprica.

Fans of The Hunger Fames will know her as Katniss’ mother.

Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney plays it straight as Colette’s new boss Jane Connolly.

The Irregulars’ Thaddea Graham plays Colette’s friendly new colleague Siobhán Wilson, and Kin star Keith McErlean portrays Patrick Fannon.

The Cellar’s Abby Fitz stars as Colette’s grandaughter Cara Lockley, alongside Dating Amber’s Evan O’Connor as her onscreen brother Liam Lockley.

Moe Dunford, who played Aethelwulf in Vikings, stars as Eoin Molony.

Meanwhile, Scott Graham – another Vikings star – is Ross Corby.

Also, Sean Hughes portrays Kevin Cheng in his first TV role, and The Confessions of Frannie Langton’s Patrick Martins is DS Luke Byrne.

DI Colette Cunningham attends the funeral of her daughter Stacey with her grandchildren Cara and Liam (Credit: ITV1)

How can I watch the series?

Redemption episode 1 airs on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9pm on ITV1.

It previously aired on BritBox in 2022.

All episodes of Redemption will be available to binge on ITVX for free from Friday, March 17, 2023.

Redemption episodes on ITV:Where is actress Paula Malcomson from?

Paula Malcomson is Belfast-born, but is no stranger to mimicking accents in her career.

In Redemption, Paula takes on a Scouse accent.

She said: “That’s a really, really tricky accent.

“It’s a bit like doing a Belfast accent. You get it wrong, you know? You regret it.”

She went on to say that she worked with a really good voice coach.

Paula added: “I find the accent so beautiful.”

Thaddea Graham as Siobhan Wilson in Redemption (Credit: ITV1)

Redemption reviews

When Redemption first aired on BritBox, one fan called it “one of the best series I have ever seen”.

Another said: “Amazing little series. Really hope we get another.

“The acting is brilliant, and it’s great to see a story written around a woman in her fifties.

“The casting is inspired, everyone is 100% believable, and the whole thing is surprisingly moving.

“I loved this show.”

A third added: “An excellent show with a good plot, great characters and outstanding acting.

“The show had a few good twists and turns. I would love to see a second season to allow some of the character relationships to develop further.”

Will there be a second series?

BritBox has not yet confirmed if there’ll be a series 2 of Redemption.

But they’d be bonkers not to recommission it.

Watch this space!

Redemption starts on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

