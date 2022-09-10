Real reason Gogglebox was ‘cut short’ as viewers throw toys out of pram

Gogglebox returned to screens last night – but with a major change.

The Channel 4 show about regular people watching television debuted a new series.

However the usual format was changed after the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth.

All five terrestrial channels have run rolling news coverage since the Monarch passed away on Thursday.

But schedules have been slowly returning to normal.

However adverts have been cancelled meaning on non-BBC channels there is extra space to fill.

Schedule changes meant that instead of its usual hour-long episode, Gogglebox aired for just 45 minutes. However, this is actually the same length as a normal episode, it just didn’t feel like it!

Some fans were furious at the change and threw their toys out of the pram.

One said: “Just seen how long Gogglebox is on for tonight and 45 minutes isn’t right, what the hell!”

A second demanded answers: “Gogglebox why is it only 45 minutes?”

A third said: “They appear to have cut 15minutes off Gogglebox.”

Another said: “For those wondering… Gogglebox will still air a new episode tonight at 9pm. But it’ll run at a shorter 45 minutes.”

Channel 4 explained: “Channel 4 has made significant changes to our schedule, including added extended news coverage, to ensure that Channel 4 is respectful following the news from Buckingham Palace about the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“Channel 4 exists to offer viewers an alternative and that is particularly important at times like this.

“Gogglebox is a much loved national institution and it will air as planned tonight bringing a valuable sense of continuity for many of our viewers.”

The television schedules have all been affected since the passing of the Queen.

However ITV has announced that it will air regularly scheduled programming from this evening.

The Masked Dancer, The Voice UK and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? will air as scheduled.

