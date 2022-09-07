Gogglebox comeback date and returning cast finally revealed – and it’s really soon!

Gogglebox is gearing up to return to television screens with the new series set to air this Friday with the cast back.

The latest stint of the show will flaunt fan favourites like Shirley and Dave Griffiths and heaps more.

The Channel 4 reality show has become one of the nation’s favourites since it first aired almost ten years ago, winning numerous awards in the process.

This latest run of the beloved show will landmark its 20th run on our screens. Eager viewers are already gushing at the promise of new episodes coming so soon.

Jenny and Lee will be back on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

Gogglebox cast

Fans should expect to see familiar faces with favourites such as Dave, Shirley, the Malones, and the Siddiqui family all heading back to their sofas for the new series to chitchat and poke fun at the latest programmes.

In a tweet posted by Channel 4 announcing the comeback of Gogglebox, eager fans have also spotted Jenny and Lee will be back.

#Gogglebox RETURNS on Friday 9th September! 🎉 Jenny and Lee are #GoggleboxReady ready.

Are you?! 🍓🥂 Join us in posting your pre-show Friday night snaps using the hashtag #GoggleboxReady! 📸@Channel4 @leegogglebox pic.twitter.com/OUjM8oPy9W — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) September 6, 2022

What’s more, Gogglebox staples the Siddiqui family took to social media at the end of filming for series 19 promising fans they’d be back for the 20th run of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheSiddiquis (@thesiddiquis)

Gogglebox families

In the video Sid teased fans saying: “Hi, we just finished series 19 as you know.”

He then added: “We’re just off to have a drink now to celebrate and we’ll see you in September. Have a good summer.”

Elsewhere, Dave and Shirley also announced their return to the series after taking a break in the summer. Fans have been ecstatic about the news.

The married couple have been part of the cast since 2015 and have garnered the love of the nation with their wit and side-splitting banter.

Sharing a new post, the couple said: “Don’t forget Friday folks, #gogglebox is back on the 9th.”

Rumours suggest the Warner sisters will be hitting the sofa. This comes after Ellie Warner took a break from the show after boyfriend Nat’s terrible car accident.

Ellie was beaming and glamorous in a recent social pic with pals in London, signalling the star is on the up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie Warner (@ellie__warner)

However, Gogglebox as we know it is not the only thing to chew our nails over this week. A welsh spin-off to the beloved series is now also in the works.

Studio Lambert and S4C are already hunting for Welsh families to light up the telebox.

Gogglebox returns to Channel 4, Friday September 9, at 9pm.

