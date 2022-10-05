Ralph & Katie on BBC One: Comedy legend Craig Cash plays Brian on the show

Fans of Craig Cash will be delighted to see him back on our TV screens as he joins the cast of Ralph & Katie on BBC One.

The popular actor plays Brian on The A Word spin-off.

While some will always remember him as dopey Dave Best in The Royle Family, Craig is actually a very accomplished actor, writer, director and producer!

Here’s everything you need to know about Ralph & Katie star Craig Cash…

Craig Cash plays Brian in Ralph & Katie (Credit: Youtube/BBC)

Who plays Brian on Ralph & Katie?

Popular actor Craig Cash plays Brian on BBC series Ralph & Katie.

He joins the cast as Ralph and Katie’s new next-door neighbour as they live on their own for the first time.

While Ralph’s mum Louise Wilson isn’t the biggest fan of the new neighbour at first, he proves to be an asset as he’s determined to support Ralph and Katie in any way that he can.

The spin-off from The A Word follows the first year of Ralph and Katie’s marriage as they live alone for the first time.

What has Craig Cash been in?

Craig Cash began acting in 1998, starring in the beloved sitcom The Royle Family.

He played Dave Best, Denise’s husband in the show, which ran on and off until 2012.

Craig also co-created and wrote for the award-winning show, alongside Caroline Aherne.

The pair teamed up again in Mrs Merton & Malcolm.

Craig played Malcolm Merton in the show, which he also co-wrote.

The show was a spin-off of The Mrs Merton Show, a mock talk show, which Craig Cash also created and wrote.

Craig then wrote and starred in Early Doors, a sitcom about a Manchester Pub.

He played Joe, one of the pub’s regulars and a wannabe DJ.

Craig also played Bob in the Steve Coogan comedy Sunshine.

You might also recognise him as Pete from the Sky football sitcom Rovers.

Of course, Gogglebox fans will know he narrates the fly-on-the-wall series.

Craig Cash as Pete in Rovers (Credit: Sky)

Craig Cash on Ralph & Katie: How old is he and where is he from?

Actor Craig Cash was born on September 11 1960.

He is currently 60 years old.

The actor was born in the Stockport area of Greater Manchester.

He now lives in the village of Mellor in Greater Manchester.

Is Craig Cash married? Who is his wife?

Craig Cash has been married to Stephanie Davies since 2000.

The couple have two sons, Harry and Billy.

His sons actually appeared as extras in an episode of The Royle Family in 2006.

Harry is now a musician.

Caroline Aherne and Craig Cash in The Royle Family (Credit: BBC)

Craig Cash and Caroline Ahern’s friendship: How did they meet?

Craig Cash met Caroline Aherne when he worked as a radio DJ on south Manchester station KFM.

Caroline also worked there, which is when she developed the Irish Nun character Sister Mary Immaculate.

The pair then worked together to develop The Mrs Merton Show, in which Caroline played mock talk show host Mrs Merton.

The friends subsequently got the idea to develop The Royle Family from their own Northern family dynamics.

Craig shared with The Independent that the BBC weren’t initially impressed with the concept for The Royle Family.

But Caroline fought for the show and told the BBC: “If you don’t do this, I’m not going to make another Mrs Merton.”

Craig played the husband of Caroline Aherne’s character Denise.

Did Craig Cash and Caroline Aherne ever date?

While Craig and Caroline reportedly DID have a relationship at one point, it apparently ended along with a very public falling out in 2000.

Craig has said of the feud: “I can’t tell you what happened because I don’t want to wash dirty linen in public and it would be unfair to Caroline to comment on what the row was about.

“Let’s just say some things are best left unsaid from my point of view.

“Me and Caroline have had rows before.

“We are friends again now.”

After the pair made up, they worked together on The Royle Family Christmas Special in 2012.

Tragically, Caroline Aherne was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2013.

Craig has had quite an impressive career! (Credit: Youtube/BBC)

Does Ralph & Katie star Craig Cash narrate Gogglebox?

Caroline Aherne fell too ill to continue her voiceover work on Gogglebox.

She sadly passed away on July 02 2016 from cancer.

Craig told the RadioTimes that it was Caroline’s dying wish for him to continue her work on the show.

Craig has continued to provide the voiceover on Gogglebox ever since.

He told the RadioTimes: “Going into the studio is a lovely little moment because Caroline is with me again.

“I know Caroline will be watching Gogglebox in heaven with 20 Bensons and a bottle of Champagne.”

How is Ralph & Katie star Craig Cash related to Paul Arthurs?

Craig Cash has a very famous family member!

His cousin is Paul Arthurs – aka Bonehead – rhythm guitarist for the band Oasis.

The band provided the theme tune Half the World Away for The Royle Family.

Craig Cash on the red carpet with the cast of The Royle Family in 2000 (Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Why did Craig Cash win a BAFTA?

Craig Cash has won two BAFTA awards for his work on The Royle Family.

He has been nominated for a BAFTA a total of four times.

Craig won the award for Best Sitcom for the show in 2000 and once again in 2007.

Read more: Ralph & Katie on BBC One: A full recap on the characters from The A Word ahead of the spin-off

Ralph & Katie star Craig Cash: What is his net worth?

There’s quite a bit of speculation over Craig Cash’s net worth.

With all of his acting and writing credits over the years we wouldn’t be surprised if he’s racked up quite a fortune.

Some sites claim Craig Cash’s net worth is as high as £30 million, while some claim he’s only worth £1.3 million.

Whatever it is, we’re sure he has racked up an impressive net worth over the years.

Ralph & Katie begins on Wednesday October 05 2022 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes will also be available on iPlayer after airing.

Are you pleased to see Craig Cash back on our screens? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.