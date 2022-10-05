Ralph & Katie on BBC One: What else has Leon Harrop – who plays Ralph Wilson – been in?

As Ralph & Katie begins on BBC One tonight, you might be wondering how you recognise Leon Harrop who plays Ralph Wilson.

The star of The A Word spin-off has had quite a few roles to his name, including one opposite Michelle Keegan!

Here’s everything you need to know about Ralph & Katie star Leon Harrop…

Leon Harrop leads the cast in Ralph & Katie (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Ralph Wilson in The A Word and Ralph & Katie?

Leon Harrop plays Ralph Wilson in The A Word, and in the spin-off series, Ralph & Katie.

He first joined The A Word in the first series back in 2016, as the son of Louise Wilson (played by Pooky Quesnel).

In series 3 of The A Word, we learned that Ralph had a girlfriend named Katie.

Eventually, Katie (Sarah Gordy) asked Ralph to marry her, and he said yes.

The pair enjoyed an adorable wedding ceremony at the end of series 3.

The spin-off series, Ralph & Katie will see the couple navigate their first time living independently as newlyweds, and all the joys and challenges that it brings.

Leon Harrop also stars in Brassic opposite Michelle Keegan (Credit: Sky)

What else has Leon Harrop been in?

Leon Harrop began acting in 2009 and has enjoyed plenty of meaty roles since then.

Leon’s first role was in an episode of the BAFTA award-winning series The Street.

He starred alongside Stephen Graham in the episode, playing his son Otto.

In 2014, Leon starred in the drama From Here to There.

He played Lee in the series, which chronicled a family in the aftermath of the 1996 IRA bombing in Manchester.

Leon then secured smaller roles in No Offence and Moving On.

Since starring in The A Word, he had a guest star role in Casualty as Jordy last year.

Leon has also had a recurring role as Albie in the Sky comedy series Brassic.

He starred in the most recent series of the show this year opposite Michelle Keegan and This is England star Joseph Gilgun.

Are you excited to see Leon Harrop return as Ralph Wilson in Ralph & Katie? (Credit: BBC)

Ralph & Katie: What age is Leon Harrop and where is he from?

Ralph & Katie star Leon Harrop was born in 1992.

He is currently 30 years of age.

The actor is from Harrop in Greater Manchester.

He attended the New Bridge School there, where one of his teachers recommended him for his role in The Street.

Read more: Ralph & Katie: The A Word spin-off start date, cast, episodes and trailer

Ralph & Katie star Leon on acting with Down’s syndrome…

In an interview in The Big Issue, Christopher Eccleston, who starred with Leon in The A Word, described Leon as: “A proper, technically brilliant actor, who happens to have Down’s syndrome.”

Leon has said: “I like acting because it is working with different people, like Chris [Eccleston] and Pooky [Quesnel].

“I want to act for a long time.

“I want to be an actor who is good, and I want to carry on with acting because it is my favourite job ever.”

Ralph & Katie begins on Wednesday October 5 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes will also be available on iPlayer after airing.

Are you a fan of Ralph & Katie star Leon Harrop? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.