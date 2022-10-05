Ralph & Katie on BBC One: How did Sarah Gordy become famous, and what else has she been in?

Sarah Gordy reprises her role as Katie in The A Word spin-off Ralph & Katie.

The actress first appeared in the BBC show as the girlfriend of Ralph Wilson.

The BBC One spin-off now follows the newlyweds as they embark on a new life together.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ralph & Katie actress Sarah Gordy, and where you’ve seen her before.

Sarah starred as Lucy in The Long Call (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Katie Wilson in Ralph & Katie?

Actress Sarah Gordy portrays Katie Wilson in BBC One series Ralph & Katie.

She reprises the role she first played in series 3 of The A Word.

Katie first appeared in 2020 as the new girlfriend of Ralph Wilson.

The pair married in a sweet ceremony at the end of The A Word series 3.

Who did Sarah Gordy play in The A Word and Ralph & Katie?

Sarah became a household name in 2019 when she joined the cast of hit BBC One drama, The A Word.

Katie’s storyline with Ralph and their subsequent wedding melted the hearts of viewers up and down the UK.

The characters became so popular, they even got their own spin-off series.

The BBC says Ralph & Katie will track their first year of married life.

Each 30-minute episode will feature a different story focusing on the domestic challenges faced by the newlyweds who both have Down’s syndrome.

Sarah Gordy won an army of fans playing Katie in The A Word (Credit: BBC)

What else has Ralph & Katie star Sarah Gordy been in?

Away from The A Word and Ralph & Katie, Sarah has forged a pioneering career.

She started her career in acting with an appearance in BBC drama Peak Practice.

In 2010, Sarah then landed the role of Lady Pamela Holland in BBC One’s Upstairs Downstairs.

Later, in 2014, Sarah popped up in Call The Midwife.

Sarah played Sally Harper, a young woman with Down’s syndrome who fell pregnant to a man with cerebral palsy.

Creator Heidi Thomas said she wanted to highlight attitudes to those with physical and intellectual disabilities in the 1950s.

In 2021, Sarah Gordy played Lucy in the ITV crime drama The Long Call.

Who was Sarah Gordy’s character Lucy in The Long Call?

Viewers will also know Sarah Gordy for being one of the breakout stars of The Long Call on ITV1.

In The Long Call, Sarah played Lucy Craddle – a young woman who worked at The Woodyard and was somehow linked to murder victim Simon Walden.

Lucy also had a very over-protective dad called Maurice, who had made it clear that he would stop at nothing to make sure she didn’t come to harm.

Lucy was one of several suspects who could have killed Simon Walden.

The four-episode series is still currently available to watch on the ITV Hub.

Sarah received an MBE (Credit: YouTube/Channel 5 news)

Sarah Gordy in Ralph & Katie: When was she awarded an MBE?

In November 2018, Sarah was awarded an MBE for services to the arts and people with disabilities.

In doing so, Sarah became the first woman with disabilities to receive the honour.

The following year, she received an honour Doctor Of Laws degree from the University of Nottingham.

Sarah’s groundbreaking work doesn’t end there, either…

In 2014, she played a character without disabilities in the play Crocodiles at the Manchester Royal Exchange Theatre.

How old is Sarah Gordy and where is she from?

Sarah Gordy was born in September 1976 to a British mother and American father.

She is currently 46 years of age.

Sarah Gordy has lived in both the UK and US.

Ralph & Katie begins on Wednesday October 05 2022 at 9pm on BBC One.

