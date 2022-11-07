Daisy May Cooper in Rain Dogs: First look at new comedy drama on BBC

Daisy May Cooper is currently filming a brand new BBC comedy drama called Rain Dogs.

The series – written by Irish author Cash Carraway – is now in production.

And ED! has your first look pictures of Daisy May Cooper in character right here!

So what is Rain Dogs all about, when’s the start date, and how can you watch it?

Here’s everything you need to know about Rain Dogs…

First look images of Daisy May Cooper in Rain Dogs

Daisy May Cooper leads the cast of the new BBC drama Rain Dogs.

Rain Dogs is a story about a mother’s love for her daughter, and the BBC promises it’s a “wild and punky tale”.

Costello Jones, her daughter Iris, and friends Selby and Gloria make up the so-called ‘Rain Dogs’.

They are a makeshift family “fed on defiance and chaos”, who also hold a “deep but complicated love for each other”.

BBC said the show will have “a dark lick of humour and an anarchic attitude”.

The channel tells us: “Rain Dogs is a wild and punky tale of a mother’s love for her daughter, of deep-rooted and passionate friendships, and of brilliance thwarted by poverty and prejudice.

“Rain Dogs […] is told with a dark lick of humour and an anarchic attitude.

“It stars Daisy May Cooper as Costello Jones, Jack Farthing as Selby, Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo as Gloria Duke, and Fleur Tashjian in her debut role as Iris Jones.

“They are our four glorious Rain Dogs; a makeshift swaggerous family fed on defiance and chaos, and a deep but complicated love.”

We can’t wait to see more!

What is Daisy May Cooper famous for?

Daisy May Cooper is, of course, best known for writing and starring in the comedy This Country with her brother Charlie Cooper.

Since This Country finished its run, she’s starred in The Witchfinder and the US comedy series Avenue 5.

Recently, she wrote and starred in the brilliant BBC comedy Am I Being Unreasonable?.

Daisy, 36, also appears as a team captain on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, and is a regular on Taskmaster.

She’s even appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside her dad Paul.

Jack Farthing stars alongside Daisy May Cooper in Rain Dogs (Credit: BBC)

Who else stars in Rain Dogs?

Daisy May Cooper stars as Costello Jones in the new comedy drama.

Jack Farthing stars as Selby, a boarding school-educated boy, who also lovingly torments Costello.

Actor Jack is best known for playing villainous banker George Warleggan in Poldark, and troubled Richard in Chloe.

Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo plays Gloria Duke, Costello’s friend and Iris’ godmother, who is running out of second chances.

Alex Rider fans will recognise the actress for starring in the Prime teens series as Jack Starbright.

Fleur Tashjian also stars as Costello’s daughter Iris, in her debut role.

Iris is described as a hustler in kid’s clothing who loves South Park, William Morris wallpaper and, more than anything, her mum.

Who wrote Daisy May Cooper comedy Rain Dogs?

Cash Carraway wrote Rain Dogs.

The Irish author is best known for her memoir, Skint Estate.

In the book, she recounts her life working as a single mother in poverty in 2010’s England.

Cash Carraway has also written three plays, as well as the forthcoming TV series, Rain Dogs.

Executive Producer Sally Woodward Gentle says: “We are so delighted to be working with the extraordinarily talented Cash on this highly original tale of friendship, love and creativity.

“It’s thrilling to be working with Daisy, Jack, Ronkẹ and Fleur.

“Our four remarkable Rain Dogs.”

Is there a start date for Rain Dogs yet?

The BBC has not released a start date for Rain Dogs yet.

The joint production between HBO and BBC began filming this month.

So hopefully, we can expect the show in early 2023.

Daisy May Cooper as Nic in Am I Being Unreasonable? (Credit: BBC)

How many episodes is Daisy May Cooper comedy Rain Dogs?

Rain Dogs will be eight episodes long.

We expect each episode to be 30 minutes each.

What does Rain Dogs mean?

In the Urban Dictionary, rain dog is a term used for someone who is lost and cannot find their way.

A rain dog comes from the old saying it’s “raining cats and dogs”.

A “rain dog” is a dog caught in the rain, with its whole trail washed away by the water so he can’t get back home.

A stranded dog, who wants nothing better than to get home.

Singer Tom Waits coined the term on his album named Rain Dogs.

The lyrics read:

“Inside a broken clock

“Splashing the wine with all the rain dogs

“Taxi, we’d rather walk

“Huddle a doorway with the rain dogs

“For I am a rain dog too.”

Rain Dogs will air on BBC in 2023.

