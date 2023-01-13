The latest news from Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley sees the couple appear on the first episode of Channel 4’s Jon & Lucy’s Odd Couples tonight (January 13).

And it seems that filming the new show led to a shock confession from Countdown star Rachel.

Married couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont host the panel show, which makes celebrity couples compete to prove they have the best relationship

First to join the panel show are couples Rachel and Pasha and Richard Herring and Catie Wilkins as Rachel drops a shock confession to her husband.

Rachel makes a shock confession to Pasha on Jon & Lucy’s Odd Couples tonight (Credit: Channel 4)

Pasha Kovalev has a shock response to a Rachel Riley confession

In the episode, Rachel and Pasha have to undergo a lie detector test as part of the tasks to prove they are the best couple.

The former Strictly professional asks his wife: “Do you wee in the shower?” during the test.

Rachel laughed and responded: “Yeah!”

Host Lucy Beaumont asked if Pasha if he minded that Riley wees in the shower.

But Pasha Kovalev, who met his wife when they were partnered together on Strictly, seemed unbothered, responding: “Not at all! It’s fun!”

Well, looks like the confession has caused no problems for this couple!

The episode will also see Rachel reveal some embarrassing photos of Pasha, where he has a tendency to fall asleep in “random places” including naked on a sofa with just a cushion covering his modesty!

Jon Richardson and wife Lucy Beaumont host the new series (Credit: Channel 4)

When is Jon & Lucy’s Odd Couples on?

Jon & Lucy’s Odd Couple is a new show from married couple and comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont.

They pit celebrity couples against each other to prove which couple has the best relationship.

In the first episode of the new series, couples Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev and Richard Herring and Catie Wilkins are made to tackle an impossibly dirty bathroom.

They will also have a nightmare makeover and discover dark secrets about each other during an alarming lie detector test.

Jon & Lucy’s Odd Couples begins on Friday, January 13 at 9pm on Channel 4.

It looks like some exciting new Friday night TV!

