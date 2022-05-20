Anne Robinson talking on Piers Morgan Uncensored and Rachel Riley smiling at cameras
Anne Robinson reveals why it was ‘important to turn Rachel Riley’s mic off’ on Countdown

Anne is no longer the host of Countdown

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Countdown star Anne Robinson has sensationally revealed why it was “important” to turn Rachel Riley‘s mic off on the show.

The 77-year-old made the shock admittance during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored last night (Thursday, May 19).

Anne Robinson speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored
Anne was a guest on Piers’ show last night (Credit: TalkTV / YouTube)

Anne Robinson and Rachel Riley

Last night saw Piers Morgan welcome Anne onto his primetime TalkTV show, Piers Morgan Uncensored.

During the show, Anne opened up about her time hosting Countdown – which she’s leaving.

Anne also spoke about her co-star, Rachel, and why it was necessary to turn her mic off.

Read more: Countdown fans delighted as Anne Robinson’s temporary replacement announced 

Reports about Anne turning Rachel’s mic off circulated last year, sparking rumours that there was tension between the pair.

Speaking about whether there was tension between herself and her Countdown c0-stars, Anne said: “No, I think Susie Dent is great.”

“Erm, Rachel Riley is completely brilliant at the maths…,” she then added.

Rachel Riley grinning on Countdown
Anne spoke about Rachel (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

Anne Robinson on Piers Morgan Uncensored

The former host continued, saying that she and Rachel didn’t NOT get on.

“I didn’t not get on, but some performers like a lot of noise around them before they go on air,” she said.

“And others, like me, who are trying to get the contestants to remember what their hobbies are would like some quiet while she’s doing that.”

“It was important to me we took her mic off,” she told Piers.

This isn’t the first time Anne has shrugged off rumours of a feud with Rachel. She branded the rumours “nonsense” earlier this month.

Anne may have taken a thinly veiled swipe at Rachel last night, but Rachel has done so too recently.

Earlier this month (May 4), Rachel seemed to take a swipe at her former co-star following news that Anne was leaving the show.

The 36-year-old math whizz uploaded a selfie of herself holding a glass of wine to her Instagram.

Read more: Made in Chelsea: James and Maeva ENGAGED weeks after he turned down her marriage proposal

“Drinking a toast to the next chapter in Countdown’s history,” she captioned the snap.

“I think you’re going to like it!”

It was revealed shortly afterward that occasional Countdown host Colin Murray will be temporarily fronting the show until November – much to fans’ delight.

