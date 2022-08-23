Question of Sport viewers beg BBC to bring back Sue Barker and her team captains

Viewers of BBC One’s Question of Sport have begged bosses to bring back former host Sue Barker and her team captains.

Sue hosted the show until last year, along with captains Phil Tufnell and Matt Dawson.

They were replaced by new host, Paddy McGuinness and team captains, Sam Quek and Ugo Monye.

Ugo returned as team captain (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Question of Sport on BBC

Entertainment Daily! readers have now shared their thoughts and many want Sue back.

One wrote: “We always watched Question of Sport, but don’t any more since BBC got rid of Sue, Phil & Matt. Did watch the first episode with new people but it was awful, programme not the same. Bring back Sue, Phil & Matt or scrap Question of Sport.”

Another said: “Why try and fix something that’s not broken, as for him on Top Gear, got nothing against Paddy, it doesn’t work for me also.”

“I watched it for five minutes one night never again. Question of Sport is Sue, Phil and Matt. They were so funny together. Why oh why did BBC do it. BRING THEM BACK,” demanded another.

A fourth added: “Why change the line-up on a Question of Sport when all the viewers loved it and now no one does, get Sue Barker and her team captains back.”

“Why ruin Question of Sport with a new host and new captains, it was working just fine before. I used to watch the program religiously, but not now. Sue Barker, Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell were brilliant. If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. Bring back Sue, Matt and Phil – please please please !!!” said another person.

Sam is back too (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

One disgruntled fan said: “Why did you get rid of Sue Barker on Question of Sport loved watching it with Sue, Phil and Matt now I don’t watch it as Paddy is awful shame on BBC.”

Not everyone shared the same view though.

One fan wrote: “I actually think Paddy McGuinness is doing a really good job on A Question of Sport.”

The sporting quiz show has been a BBC staple since 1970.

It celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020.

Sue left A Question of Sport last year (Credit: BBC)

Why did Sue Barker leave?

Sue announced her departure in September 2020.

She said: “I’ve absolutely loved my 24 years fronting A Question of Sport, it’s been my dream job.

Read more: Paddy McGuinness on Question of Sport leaves fans all saying the same thing

“But I understand the BBC want to take the show in a new direction and I’m sad to say goodbye.”

The BBC added in a statement: “We would like to thank Sue for her enormous contribution as the show’s longest-reigning host over the last 23 years, and Matt and Phil for their excellent team captaincy over 16 and 12 years respectively.

“Together they have ensured A Question Of Sport remains a firm favourite with the BBC One audience.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.