Professor T series 2 on ITV1: How many episodes, when does it start and where is it set?

The drama follows Professor Jasper Tempest, a criminologist who begins to consult with the Cambridge police force, whilst sharing a past with Chief Inspector Christina Wilkes.

The first series left off with Professor T finally facing the childhood trauma surrounding his violent father.

But will he be able to reconcile with Christina?

Ben Miller returns to lead the cast as Professor T (Credit: ITV)

What is series two of Professor T about?

Professor T, the genius Criminology professor at Cambridge returns for a second series, as he continues to consult at the Greater Cambridge Police.

When he learns that DCI Christina Brand is separating from her husband, he decides to address his troubled childhood and try to win his old flame back.

But when Christina starts dating DI Simon Lanesborough, Jasper struggles to separate his jealousy from his suspicions about Simon.

Meanwhile, DS Lisa Donkers regrets setting up DS Dan Winters with her friend Dina…

But, as they find themselves competing for a promotion at work and become involved in an undercover investigation, their feelings for one another are tested to a breaking point.

The team continue to investigate perplexing crimes with Professor T’s unique consultation, including a historical case that Christina was previously responsible for investigating…

Who is in the cast?

Ben Miller returns to lead the show as Professor Jasper Tempest, the tortured genius who continues his consultation role at the Greater Cambridge Police.

Bridgerton star Emma Naomi returns as Lisa Donkers, while Settling’s Barney White reprises his role as Dan Winters.

Rising Damp legend Frances de la Tour continues to play Professor T’s mother, Adelaide.

The Pale Horse’s Sarah Woodward also returns as Ms Snares, while Downton Abbey‘s Douglas Reith returns as The Dean.

Four Lives’ Andy Gathergood will once again play Rabbit, and Middlemarch’s Juliet Aubrey plays Christina Brand.

The fabulous Juliet Stevenson joins the cast as Dr Helena, the Professor’s therapist.

She recently played Dorothy Venn in The Long Call.

Former Monarch of the Glen star Alastair Mackenzie also joins the cast as Simon, Christina’s new boyfriend.

Tayla Kovacevic-Ebong – aka EastEnders‘ Charlie ‘Tubbs’ Savage – joins the cast as Calvin.

Are you excited for the return of Professor T? (Credit: ITV)

How many episodes of Professor T series two are there?

Professor T returns for six episodes in series two.

Each episode is an hour long, so we’ve got a lot of Professor T content to enjoy!

Where is Professor T filmed?

Season 2, like the series before it, was mostly filmed in Cambridge, England.

Much of the Cambridge scenes are set against the stunning backdrop of the world-renowned university.

These were shot at Gonville and Caius College, originally founded in the 14th century and sitting right in the heart of the beautiful British city.

The original Professor T in 2015, on which this is based, was set in Belgium.

The Belgian TV drama series set in Antwerp followed an eccentric professor at the University of Antwerp.

Professor T series two will be 6 episodes long! (Credit; ITV)

When does the second series of Professor T start?

Professor T returns with its second series on Friday September 16 2022 at 9pm on ITV1.

The series is expected to continue every Friday night until October 21 2022.

Is there a trailer?

ITV1 has shared a trailer of Professor T series two.

It shows Jasper’s first experiences with therapy, much to the dismay of his mother, who tells him: “Is that wise?”

Other clips show Lisa and Dan in bed together once again, and Professor T opening up to Christina.

We can’t wait for all the quirky crimes in this series, and to see which couples will or won’t reunite!

Professor T returns to ITV1 on Friday September 16 2022 at 9pm. The series is also available on BritBox.

