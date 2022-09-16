Professor T on ITV: Who is Barney White, who plays Dan Winters in the show?

Barney White returns as DS Dan Winters in Professor T on ITV – and the popular character’s love life is still unresolved as series two begins.

Fans of the show know that Dan is DS Lisa Donckers’ partner on the force, but he wants to be more than just colleagues.

But what has actor Barney White been in before, and is he single in real life?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Professor T actor.

Barney White stars as DS Dan Winters in Professor T (Credit: ITV)

Who plays DS Dan Winters in Professor T?

Barney White plays DS Dan Winters in Professor T.

Dan works alongside DS Lisa Donckers in the Greater Cambridge Police Force.

The first episode of series 1 revealed that Dan and Lisa had enjoyed a drunken one-night stand the night before, and he clearly had feelings for his colleague.

However, Lisa was determined to fight her feelings for Dan, and instead focus on her career and sick father.

Series one left off with Dan dating someone new…

But will he really be able to get over Lisa?

Thanks to insight from ITV, ED! knows that Dan gets caught up in a case of corruption in series two.

His undercover investigation crosses over with Lisa’s investigation too…

What happens to Barney White’s character Dan Winters in series 2 of Professor T?

In a press interview, Professor T star Ben Miller gave some insight into Dan’s plot.

He said: “Apart from the therapy scenes, I am most excited for viewers to see Dan’s storyline.

“He gets caught up in corruption.

“Various stories run through all six episodes, and some of those involve the same criminals coming back, although I love the stories of the week as well – they’re properly confounding.”

Barney White behind-the-scenes of Professor T (Credit: ITV)

What else has Barney White starred in?

Barney White has been acting since 2014, getting his first role as a small cameo in the WWI film Testament of Youth.

He then won the role of Ty in the 2015 thriller Social Suicide, a modern retelling of Romeo and Juliet set on the online stage.

But he is perhaps best known for starring in the comedy web series Settling alongside Gavin & Stacey star Mathew Horne.

The actor has also had small roles in Holby City, The Musketeers, and King Gary.

More recently, he had several roles in the sketch comedy series Ellie & Natasia on BBC Three.

Other roles include Mike Watson in the History Channel mini-series Roslund & Hellström: Cell 8, a drama set just after the American Civil War.

His role as Dan Winters in Professor T series 1 and 2 is arguably his most significant to date.

What age is the Professor T star? What height is he?

While his exact age isn’t known, he did share a post on March 9 of last year celebrating his birthday.

The actor’s agent shares that his playing age is between 25 to 30, so it’s probably worth guessing that the actor is around those ages.

According to Barney White’s IMDb page, he is 6ft tall.

Barney White and Emma Naomi star alongside each other in Professor T (Credit: ITV)

Is Professor T star Barney White single?

Barney White is reportedly single.

The actor hasn’t shared a lot about his private life, and there are no clues on the star’s Instagram!

He hasn’t been previously linked to anyone either, but from the looks of his Instagram, he is happily single.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barney White (@barneyjwhite)

Does Professor T star Barney White have Instagram?

He does! You can find Barney White on Instagram @barneyjwhite.

He regularly shares behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Professor T, just like the post we’ve shared above.

He also shares photos from the rest of his projects and plenty of other content!

Professor T returns to ITV1 on Friday September 16 2022 at 9pm. The series is also available on Britbox.

