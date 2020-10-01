Professor T is a new crime drama coming to ITV, but what do we know about the series so far?

Filming is now underway on the programme, which stars Ben Miller and is based on a Belgian show of the same name.

Here’s everything you need to know about Professor T.

Professor T, the upcoming ITV drama, stars Death in Paradise actor Ben Miller (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Who is in the cast of Professor T on ITV?

The six-part ITV drama stars Death in Paradise actor Ben Miller, Frances de la Tour (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire), Emma Naomi (Blithe Spirit) and Barney White (Taboo).

Joining them are Andy Gathergood (The Salisbury Poisonings), Sarah Woodward (Quiz), Ben Onwukwe (Marcella), Juliet Aubrey (Van der Valk) and Douglas Reith (Downton Abbey).

Eagle Eye Drama, a newly formed production company launched by the team behind drama brand Walter Presents, is producing it.

Filming is now underway on location in Cambridge and Belgium.

Ben Miller plays eccentric Cambridge professor Jasper Tempest (Credit: ITV)

What is the new Ben Miller drama Professor T about?

Professor T is set against the stunning backdrop of Cambridge University and centres on Jasper Tempest, an eccentric but brilliant criminology professor.

Jasper has OCD and also suffers from a tortured past.

Frances de la Tour will play his colourful but overbearing mum, Adelaide. Emma Naomi will play Detective Inspector Lisa Donckers and Barney White is cast as her police sidekick, Dan Winters.

You don’t have to be a professor of criminal psychology to know the ITV audience will love it.

In the first episode, the professor is serving as an advisor to the police.

Someone violently attacked Diana Tyson (Elizabeth Kate Back) on the university campus where he works and DI Lisa Donckers notices similarities to another assault that happened years beforehand. As she was once a student of Professor T, she thinks she can help.

However, the police struggle to understand Jasper’s behaviour. He often daydreams about those around him – and the viewers get to see these fantasies play out on screen.

Professor T also stars Frances de la Tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Ben Miller said about Professor T

The actor said the upcoming drama “has it all” as he praised its sense of intrigue and its “unforgettable” cast.

Ben Miller commented: “Professor T has it all: intriguing murders, dreaming spires, and a cast of unforgettable characters, each with their own fascinating secrets.

“You don’t have to be a professor of criminal psychology to know the ITV audience will love it.”

Professor T is directed by Belgium’s Dries Vos and produced by Robin Kerremans and Dimitri Verbeek. Eagle Eye creators Walter Iuzzolino and Jo McGrath are the show’s executive producers.

Polly Hill, ITV‘s Head of Drama, commissioned the series.

