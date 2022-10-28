Paul O'Grady smiling on stage at the Pride of Britain Awards 2022
TV

Stunned Pride of Britain viewers in hysterics over Paul O’Grady’s behaviour on stage

We love Paul!

By Gabrielle Rockson
| Updated:

Stunned Pride of Britain 2022 viewers were certainly amused when Paul O’Grady was on stage during the ceremony.

The award ceremony, which celebrates Britain’s unsung heroes, aired last night (October 27) on ITV.

Hosted by Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo, many famous faces were seen presenting awards to ordinary people who have done extraordinary things.

Paul O'Grady talking on the Pride of Britain 2022 stage
Paul left fans in hysterics with his antics on stage (Credit: ITV)

Pride of Britain 2022

Presenting the lifetime achievement award to Jill Allen-King, who was diagnosed with glaucoma at 24, broadcaster Paul, 67, took the stage.

The 82-year-old campaigner received her award for her years of services to the blind and visually-impaired.

When presenting her award, Paul jokingly said: “I’ve been told you wanted to be a Lib Dem councillor… well, there’s recently been a vacancy in politics. Unfortunately, it has now been filled.”

He then added: “I reckon Jill, this vacancy will be open again in a couple of weeks.”

Taking to Twitter, many fans couldn’t help but comment about how hilarious Paul was.

Paul O'Grady with Ashley Banjo and Jill at the Pride of Britain Awards 2022
Paul presented an award to Jill Allen-King at the Pride of Britain Awards (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “Just when I thought I couldn’t love #prideofbritain more, Paul O’Grady has a pop at Rishi Sunak.”

A second wrote: “Paul O’Grady is hilarious love that gagg about no10 #prideofbritain.”

“POG never fails to make me giggle,” another added.

Sharing a snap of him and Jill, Paul wrote on Instagram: “Presenting an award to this incredible lady, Jill Allen-King at the Pride of Britain Awards. Find out all about her at The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards on Itv, Thursday at 8pm. Get yer hankies out! @prideofbritain @itv @dailymirror.”

Celebrities who attended the ceremony

Many celebrities, including Mel B, Joan Collins and Sir Mo Farah were in attendance for the Pride of Britain Awards.

Taking to Instagram Peter Andre shared several snaps of him and his children on the red carpet.

The singer and reality star, 49, attended with son Junior Andre, 17, and daughter Princess, 15.

While Pete and Junior rocked dark blue suits, Princess sported a sparkly dark blue dress.

Peter’s caption read: “So many incredible stories from incredible people. Get ready for Thursday night Pride Of Britain Awards. @prideofbritain @dailymirror @officialjunior_andre @officialprincess_andre.”

One fan commented: “What a beautiful family, Princess looks stunning in her dress, stay natural. Princess, you look gorgeous.”

A second said: “You all looked so gorgeous. Hope you had a great night … bet it was so emotional. Well done to all the wonderful Pride of Britain Award winners.”

“What a great job you have done. You should be very proud of the young adults they have become,” another added.

Holly Willoughby also attendeed the ceremony with her lookalike sister Kelly.

Sharing a snap of the two, Holly wrote: “By my side… always and for tonight’s @prideofbritain awards… @ladywilloughby wearing @coastfashion and looking … love you Kel #sisters #prideofbritain.”

One person commented: “Love these dresses. A vixen and a princess.”

A second said: “Two beautiful ladies. Holly your dress is amazing.”

“Both gorgeous,” another added.

Read more: Paul O’Grady fans gush as he shares touching news: ‘Bring on the tears!’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Emmerdale Mack looking angry and Chloe looking scared
Emmerdale fan theory suggests dark murder twist in Mack baby plot
Nadiya and Kai talking during Strictly It Takes Two
Kai Widdrington warned over Nadiya relationship by fellow Strictly pros
Alex Beresford talking on GMB with red tie on
GMB star Alex Beresford reveals ‘sadness’ behind wedding day after tying the knot
Chas smiling and Charles at Faith and Liv's funeral
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Chas flees the village after Liv and Faith’s funeral?
Emmerdale teen Samson has sinister plan for baby Esther, fans predict
Charlene White smiling behind Loose Women desk
Loose Women star Charlene White ‘confirmed’ for I’m A Celebrity after being spotted at airport?