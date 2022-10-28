Stunned Pride of Britain viewers in hysterics over Paul O’Grady’s behaviour on stage

Stunned Pride of Britain 2022 viewers were certainly amused when Paul O’Grady was on stage during the ceremony.

The award ceremony, which celebrates Britain’s unsung heroes, aired last night (October 27) on ITV.

Hosted by Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo, many famous faces were seen presenting awards to ordinary people who have done extraordinary things.

Paul left fans in hysterics with his antics on stage (Credit: ITV)

Pride of Britain 2022

Presenting the lifetime achievement award to Jill Allen-King, who was diagnosed with glaucoma at 24, broadcaster Paul, 67, took the stage.

The 82-year-old campaigner received her award for her years of services to the blind and visually-impaired.

When presenting her award, Paul jokingly said: “I’ve been told you wanted to be a Lib Dem councillor… well, there’s recently been a vacancy in politics. Unfortunately, it has now been filled.”

He then added: “I reckon Jill, this vacancy will be open again in a couple of weeks.”

Taking to Twitter, many fans couldn’t help but comment about how hilarious Paul was.

Paul presented an award to Jill Allen-King at the Pride of Britain Awards (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “Just when I thought I couldn’t love #prideofbritain more, Paul O’Grady has a pop at Rishi Sunak.”

A second wrote: “Paul O’Grady is hilarious love that gagg about no10 #prideofbritain.”

“POG never fails to make me giggle,” another added.

Sharing a snap of him and Jill, Paul wrote on Instagram: “Presenting an award to this incredible lady, Jill Allen-King at the Pride of Britain Awards. Find out all about her at The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards on Itv, Thursday at 8pm. Get yer hankies out! @prideofbritain @itv @dailymirror.”

The moment our Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Jill Allen-King taught Ashley Banjo how to cha cha. 💜 Watch Jill and our other incredible winners tonight at 8pm on ITV! ✨@tsbbank @dailymirror #prideofbritainawards pic.twitter.com/VZmeAbdzLk — Pride of Britain (@PrideOfBritain) October 27, 2022

Celebrities who attended the ceremony

Many celebrities, including Mel B, Joan Collins and Sir Mo Farah were in attendance for the Pride of Britain Awards.

Taking to Instagram Peter Andre shared several snaps of him and his children on the red carpet.

The singer and reality star, 49, attended with son Junior Andre, 17, and daughter Princess, 15.

While Pete and Junior rocked dark blue suits, Princess sported a sparkly dark blue dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pride Of Britain (@prideofbritain)

Peter’s caption read: “So many incredible stories from incredible people. Get ready for Thursday night Pride Of Britain Awards. @prideofbritain @dailymirror @officialjunior_andre @officialprincess_andre.”

One fan commented: “What a beautiful family, Princess looks stunning in her dress, stay natural. Princess, you look gorgeous.”

A second said: “You all looked so gorgeous. Hope you had a great night … bet it was so emotional. Well done to all the wonderful Pride of Britain Award winners.”

“What a great job you have done. You should be very proud of the young adults they have become,” another added.

Holly Willoughby also attendeed the ceremony with her lookalike sister Kelly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Sharing a snap of the two, Holly wrote: “By my side… always and for tonight’s @prideofbritain awards… @ladywilloughby wearing @coastfashion and looking … love you Kel #sisters #prideofbritain.”

One person commented: “Love these dresses. A vixen and a princess.”

A second said: “Two beautiful ladies. Holly your dress is amazing.”

“Both gorgeous,” another added.

