Paul O’Grady fans gush as he shares touching news: ‘Bring on the tears!’

Paul O’Grady warned Instagram fans to “get your hankies out” as he teased his upcoming appearance on the Pride of Britain Awards 2022.

The For the Love of Dogs presenter had fans gushing as he shared a post to his Instagram yesterday (October 26) where he was pictured arm in arm with an elderly lady.

The photo was captioned: “Presenting an award to this incredible lady, Jill Allen-King at the Pride of Britain Awards.

“Find out all about her at The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards on ITV, Thursday at 8pm. Get yer hankies out!”

Paul shared news about the Pride of Britain Awards, which airs tonight (Credit: ITV)

The 2022 Pride of Britain Awards took place on Monday night (October 24) but will be shown on ITV on Thursday (October 27). The glitzy red carpet ceremony took place at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

ITV favourite Paul will be amongst those presenting awards to an array of inspirational Britons.

One of those to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award was Jill Allen-King OBE, who looked over the moon to be presented with her trophy by Paul.

The 82-year-old campaigner received her award for her years of services to the blind and visually-impaired. In her 50+ years of activism Jill has brought in major changes such as braille on bus buttons and textured paving at pedestrian crossings and train stations.

Jill won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Pride of Britain Awards earlier this week (Credit: GB News)

She told her local paper the Southend Echo: “Paul O’Grady presented me with the award and he obviously loved my guide dog Jagger, who even got his own little Pride of Britain award.”

It is safe to say Paul’s devoted fans could not get enough of the heartwarming snap on Instagram.

Loyal followers were keen to offer their congratulations to both Jill and Paul.

“Well done Jill. Paul you are amazing,” said one of Paul’s 700k followers.

“I know all about Jill, I’m so pleased she has been recognised,” added another.

“A perfect gentleman to present to such a lovely lady,” said someone else.

“You must feel so proud to be able to present awards to these amazing people,” commented a fourth.

“You are a legend of mine too,” someone else said, tagging @paulogrady.

Others prepared themselves for what promises to be an emotional evening’s viewing. Many flooded Paul’s Instagram comment section with crying and heart emojis.

“Bring on the tears,” commented one of his fans, followed up by two crying emojis and a heart emoji.

“This always makes me cry my eyes out,” agreed another.

“This is the event I always look forward to every year,” summed up a third.

You can catch the Pride of Britain Awards on ITV1 and ITV Hub tonight (October 27) at 8pm.

