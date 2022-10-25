Paul O’Grady has paid tribute to actor Leslie Jordan on Instagram, telling fans he is “absolutely gutted” by his death.

US star Leslie, 67, passed away yesterday (Monday October 24) after his car crashed into a building in Hollywood. He reportedly experienced a medical episode that led to the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leslie was perhaps best known for his Emmy-winning turn as Beverly Leslie on Will & Grace.

Among his many other TV credits that delighted fans were appearances in 2014’s Celebrity Big Brother and Benidorm, too.

However, it seems Leslie also touched telly superstar Paul‘s life, who expressed his shock at the news on Instagram on Monday evening.

Paul O’Grady on Leslie Jordan’s death

Sharing an image showing Leslie smiling, Paul hailed the performer in the post’s caption as unique and “brilliant”.

Paul also explained he found out about Leslie’s passing as he was presenting at the Pride of Britain Awards.

“I’m absolutely gutted as there was nobody quite like him,” Paul wrote.

“Funny, warm, intelligent and a brilliant raconteur.”

‘He went down a storm’

Paul also recalled booking Leslie as a guest on one of his programmes.

He explained: “I had to fight to get him on the chat show as the bosses at the time hadn’t heard of him.

“I got my way in the end and he went down a storm enchanting the studio audience as I knew he would.”

The 67-year-old also touched on the highlight’s of Leslie’s career.

Paul went on: “He was the star of Sordid Lives, American Horror Story and Will and Grace and not surprisingly became an Instagram sensation during lockdown and his West End one man show was as hilarious as it was touching.”

Leslie’s message to Paul O’Grady

Furthermore, former Lily Savage star Paul noted he had recently received well wishes from Leslie after being struck down with coronavirus.

“When I had COVID a few months ago he sent me a message that read: ‘It’ll take more than a dose of COVID to floor a couple of old burlesque queens like us’.

The world is a much duller place without him and I’m seriously going to miss him.

“The world is a much duller place without him and I’m seriously going to miss him. R.I.P Leslie, it was a privilege to have known you.”

How Paul’s fans reacted

Thousands of fans deluged Paul’s post with messages of sympathy and also praise for his touching tribute.

One fan said of Leslie: “He was a light in many people’s lives! His Instagram posts made me smile on days I didn’t think I could!”

Somebody else agreed with the For The Love Of Dogs presenter: “Such a sweet tribute Paul. He will most certainly be missed.”

And someone else added: “So sad at this news. He was simply brilliant, sorry for the loss of your dear friend Paul.”

