Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh passed away aged just 41 recently, however, the cause of his death has yet to be revealed.

During today’s edition of This Morning, Matthew Wright aired his own thoughts about the Scottish star’s death, revealing that he “assumes” he died in a similar manner to Boyzone’s Stephen Gately.

Darius passed away on August 11 (Credit: ITV)

Darius Campbell Danesh dies

Yesterday, Darius’ family announced that he had sadly passed away aged just 41.

The former Pop Idol star was found dead in his Minnesota apartment room, and the cause of his death has yet to be revealed.

“Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiner’s office,” they said in a statement.

“The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances,” they continued.

“The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.”

Matthew gave his thoughts on Darius’ death (Credit: ITV)

Matthew Wright on This Morning today

During today’s edition of This Morning, Andi Peters, Rochelle Humes, Matthew, and Sonia Sodha discussed some of today’s biggest news stories.

The biggest of which being Darius’ death, of course.

Andi described today as being a “really sad day”. Andi then went on to explain that Matthew was a showbiz writer who interviewed Darius on numerous occasions.

“He was a regular on my show for years, and I said on Twitter yesterday, not everybody you meet in showbiz is a gentle soul… he was and I used to look forward to seeing him,” Matthew said.

“What you saw was what you got, he was exactly the same off camera as he was away.”

Matthew discussed Darius on the show (Credit: ITV)

Matthew talks Darius

The 57-year-old then continued, saying that he assumes Darius passed away in the same way as Stephen did.

“I’ve already seen all the speculation, all of the ‘what may have happened’,” he said.

“I’d like to assume, for the benefit of his family that he may have gone like Stephen Gately, god rest his soul, which was sudden adult death syndrome.”

Stephen, a member of Boyzone, passed away in 2009 from sudden arrhythmia death syndrome. A post-mortem revealed it had been caused by an undiagnosed heart condition.

Matthew then said we don’t know the cause of Darius’ death, however, he “hopes it is”.

He said this because he claimed that Darius’ life “was going very well for him.”

