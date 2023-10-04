Phillip Schofield’s shock ‘TV return’ – five months after quitting This Morning

In the latest Phillip Schofield news, the former This Morning star has made a shock ‘return’ to TV screens.

The star stepped away from ITV in May after 20 years of fronting the broadcaster’s flagship daytime series. His exit came after he confessed to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger employee.

However, five months after quitting, Phillip has made a surprise return to TV – and it saw him on the famous sofa alongside former pal and co-star Holly Willoughby.

Phillip ‘returned to TV’ in a Netflix show (Credit: BBC)

Former This Morning star Phillip Schofield ‘returns to TV’

Phillip returned to television in the new Netflix series Who Killed Jill Dando?. The three-part documentary follows the shocking murder of BBC Crimewatch presenter Jill. It discusses what happened after her murder and how the real killer has never been caught.

In the documentary, a scene from This Morning can be seen, with Holly and Phil sitting on the show’s sofa. The clip is from when the 23rd anniversary of Jill’s death was approaching in April last year.

In the clip, Holly speaks to the camera and says: “What happened that morning remains a mystery, the crime unsolved, her killer never held to justice.” While Phil remains silent with his hands in his lap.

Phillip walked away from This Morning earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Jill?

Crimewatch presenter Jill Dando was shot dead on the steps of her Fulham home. She was killed by a single bullet to her head in broad daylight on April 26, 1999 and she was just 37.

Despite one of the biggest homicide investigations in British history, the murder remains unsolved. However former DCI Hamish Campbell – who also helped bring down notorious rapist Delroy Grant – believes they DID have the killer when they had Barry George in custody.

Police arrested Barry George on May 25, 2000, and charged him on May 29, 2000. However, his conviction was overturned on appeal. The forensic evidence was later discounted and his conviction was judged unsafe by the Court of Appeal and quashed in 2007.

After a retrial, he was acquitted on August 1, 2008, although his subsequent claims for compensation for wrongful imprisonment have been dismissed.

Read more: The favourites to replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice 2024

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.