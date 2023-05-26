Phillip Schofield needs to spend ‘remainder of year lying low’ before ‘testing the waters’ with big role

Phillip Schofield has been warned he needs to spend the “remainder of the year lying low” following the news of his bombshell This Morning exit.

The 61-year-old stunned the nation last weekend when he announced he was stepping down from the hit ITV show after 21 years as host. His shock departure came after rumours he and co-star Holly Willoughby are embroiled in an off-screen ‘rift’.

And now, with Philip’s schedule presumably wide open for the rest of year, an expert has issued some advice about what he should do next.

Phillip Schofield news: TV star ‘less popular than ever’

Telly legend Phil has been a staple on TV screens for over 40 years. But in recent weeks, it seems it has all gone wrong for the star.

The once-beloved star is now far less popular than ever.

Rumours of a ‘feud’ with co-host Holly, coupled up with various scandals including queuegate last year, apparently led to Phil leaving the hit ITV show. Some guests of the show have also spoken out against Phil in the past week.

Kim Woodburn recently branded Phil “obnoxious” and “horrible” following her clash with him on This Morning in 2017. Meanwhile, former This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes recently branded Holly and Phil “actors”.

And while Phil is yet to speak out himself on the rather awkward situation, a PR specialist has suggested that he should “lay low” as he is “now far less little popular than ever”.

Phillip Schofield needs to spend ‘remainder of year lying low’

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily!, PR expert Jordan James said: “It’s probably best for Phillip Schofield to stay out of public view, at least until the initial drama around his shock departure settles down.

I think Phillip’s best move would be to see out the remainder of this year lying low

“The once-beloved star is now far less popular than ever, and I don’t think the public will be too sad if he decides to shut up shop and stay reclusive for a while – after all, he has graced our TV screens for over 40 years so perhaps we’re all due a break.”

Phillip should ‘test the waters’

As for whether his stint on This Morning will have been his final ever TV role, Jordan said: “With a career in entertainment that started at 17 and that has spanned across various continents and networks, I don’t think Phillip’s 20-year stint on This Morning will be his last.

“And I don’t think it will take long until he edges his way back into the limelight – but whether he will be successful will be a different story.”

The expert went on: “I think Phillip’s best move would be to see out the remainder of this year lying low, perhaps venturing out for a panto cameo or two to test the waters to see if the public are happy to welcome him back with open arms.”

