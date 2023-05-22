Phillip Schofield quit This Morning over the weekend after 20 years on the show.

Now, it has been alleged that four ‘household names’ were planning on ‘ambushing’ the star live on air before his exit over the weekend.

Phillip has quit This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield quits This Morning

On Saturday (May 20) it was announced that Phillip had quit This Morning. Phillip had been on the show since 2002 – meaning he’d been on the sofa for 21 years.

Phillip announced the news on Instagram with a statement.

“I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story. Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind,” he wrote.

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love. So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future,” he then continued.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month,” he then added.

Phillip was going to be ambushed (Credit: ITV)

Four stars set to ambush Phillip Schofield on This Morning?

Now, it has been reported that up to four household names were set to ambush Phillip live on air prior to his exit.

Dan Wootton of GB News made the claims in his column for the MailOnline this week (Monday, May 22). He claims that he knew the identity of the household names, however, This Morning producers did not.

He then claims that they couldn’t risk a “reputationally damaging moment” that would have gone viral all around the world. Dan then claims that such a moment would have been “impossible” for Holly Willoughby too.

The alleged situation would have been “impossible” for both stars (Credit: ITV)

Dan Wootton makes shock claim

The GB News presenter then revealed what a source had allegedly told him about the supposed ambush.

“The growing paranoia about what could go wrong was engulfing the management. They got through four days without any major disasters, even though it was obvious Holly and Phil’s friendship was over,” the source alleged.

Everyone decided it would be irresponsible to put Phillip back on air.

“But if Holly had been put in the position of having to try and defend him from an attack on his reputation during the show by a regular or celebrity guest, it would have been an impossible position for her,” they then claimed.

“Everyone decided it would be irresponsible to put Phillip back on air, even for him to wish a final farewell to viewers. But that’s an extraordinary thing to do to a host after 20 years on air.”

ED! has contacted reps for ITV and Phillip for comment.

Read more: This Morning stars Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary break silence on Phillip Schofield’s exit

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story