Phillip Schofield adverts ‘removed online’ as viewers declare ‘they haven’t aged well’

Former This Morning star Phillip Schofield has had all his We Buy Any Car adverts removed from the company’s YouTube channel after viewers declared “they haven’t aged well”.

Phillip Schofield originally lost his partnership with We Buy Any Car last year, shortly after the ‘queuegate’ scandal. At the time, We Buy Any Car denied that Phillip’s departure was related to the ‘queuegate’ scandal however.

Phillip Schofield’s campaign with We Buy Any Car ended last year (Credit: Cover Images)

We Buy Any Car removes all Phillip Schofield adverts

Last week, Phillip left This Morning, and later admitted he “lied” to ITV and had an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague. We Buy Any Car has now removed any signs of Phillip Schofield from their YouTube channel.

Phillip had a five-year campaign with the car-buying service, reportedly worth £1 million. Phillip’s campaign was “replaced” by TikTok star Mufusa last year. His adverts now feature on the We Buy Any Car YouTube page.

It’s unclear when the adverts were removed, but Phil’s adverts were still on the YouTube page in April 2023. One well known campaign featuring the former This Morning star encouraged viewers to “be more like Phillip Schofield”. The adverts have now resurfaced on social media, with many viewers admitting they have “aged badly”.

Entertainment Daily has contacted representatives for We Buy Any Car, who declined to comment.

ITV cut ties with Phillip after he admitted to “lies” (Credit: Youtube)

Resurfaced adverts called out by viewers

As the “Be more like Phillip Schofield” adverts resurfaced on social media, many people called out the adverts for how badly they’ve aged after ITV cut ties with Phillip and he was dropped by his agency.

The advert features a voiceover which says: “At We Buy Any Car, we live by one simple rule – be more like Phillip Schofield. It might sound weird but hear us out. By being more like the most loved man in Britain (unofficially) we hope to make the whole selling a car thing a bit nicer.”

Oh dear… This did not age well.

One person wrote: “I bet they sooooo regret this advert.” Another person also added: “Oh dear… This did not age well.” A third person also said: “Whoops, don’t be like Phil please folks.”

Read more: GMB legend tipped to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning as he’s branded ‘safe pair of hands’

So, what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.