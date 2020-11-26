This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield has revealed he is at “breaking point” over coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

He made the admission as he and fellow daytime host Holly Willoughby hosted a debate earlier today (Thursday, November 26).

They were discussing whether people should spend time with family over Christmas with show guests Celia Walden and Lora Evans.

But as they picked over the pros and cons of making festive plans during a global pandemic, Phil admitted he’s “had enough” of being ground down.

Phillip Schofield has “had enough” of lockdown restrictions (Credit: This Morning / YouTube)

Government restrictions are scheduled to be relaxed over the Christmas week.

Three households will be allowed to bubble up between December 23 and December 27.

Everyone’s at breaking point… I’ve had enough.

But while the This Morning guests were split on whether to hold celebrations or not, Phillip noted how fed up he is.

“Everyone’s at breaking point,” he sighed.

Phillip made the admission during a debate about festive plans (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

“I know I am, actually, as a matter of fact.”

Turning to Holly, he continued: “I am quite happy to speak for a lot of people and say I’ve had enough.

“I will follow the rules, but I’ve had enough.

“As far as everyone’s mental health is concerned, taking a little slice of Christmas is going to be good for everyone.”

Phillip Schofield isn’t convinced the Christmas coronavirus risk is worth it

Nonetheless, Phillip also made it clear he recognises the potential dangers of getting people together for Christmas.

He continued: “Obviously we hope everyone stays safe this Christmas. But inevitably – up and down the country – there will be those people who, inadvertently, come into contact with someone with COVID.

“Essentially, is it worth dying for five days at Christmas?”

Phillip still intends to follow the rules (Credit: This Morning / YouTube)

Many viewers empathised with Phil’s frustration. But many more were incensed with guest Lora – who lost her grandmother earlier this year – branding her ‘selfish’ on social media.

“I hear you, Phillip,” tweeted one viewer. “But it just isn’t worth it.”

Another person wrote on Twitter: “Very selfish thoughts by that speaker. Does not think about the bigger picture at all, but thinking about herself.”

And someone else concluded: “You’d think after she’s already lost someone, she’d want to be a bit careful with the old ‘uns.”

– This Morning airs weekdays on ITV from 12.30pm

