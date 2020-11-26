Strictly Come Dancing’s Katya Jones has promised to make an impression when she and Nicola Adams return to the series.

The pro dancer and her celebrity partner were forced to drop out of the BBC One dancing show earlier this month.

They were axed after Katya tested positive for coronavirus. The duo became the first pairing in Strictly’s history to withdraw due to illness.

However, It Takes Two host Rylan confirmed last night (Wednesday, November 25) that Katya and Nicola will return for the series finale.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Katya Jones and Nicola Adams were the first same sex couple on the show (Credit: Strictly / YouTube)

And it seems they want to ensure viewers are treated to an unforgettable performance.

However, as Rylan pointed out, Katya and Nicola will not be returning to take part in the competition itself.

He told fans watching at home: “I can now confirm that these guys will in fact be dancing in the finals.

“However not for the trophy, that wouldn’t be fair!”

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones will be back for the Strictly final (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Katya teases what viewers can expect

Rylan also revealed that the dance partners would perform a brand new routine to mark their bonus appearance.

An excited Katya promised that she and Nicola would take the opportunity to make a grand exit.

She said: “It’s definitely going to be something we haven’t done before.

I just kept asking, ‘Can Nicola carry on?’ because obviously that’s all I wanted for her.

“We just really want to leave with a bang. And leave people with that memory of us dancing together, doing what we want to do.”

Katya also told how she had begged for Olympic star Nicola to carry on without her following her diagnosis.

“I just kept asking, ‘Can Nicola carry on?’ because obviously that’s all I wanted for her,” Katya recalled.

“But, hey, we’re doing our part,” she continued, referring to coronavirus guidelines.

“Everyone’s being kept safe and these are the rules… [But] of course [we are] gutted and absolutely heartbroken.”

Nicola will not be able to compete on the show in the future, although she will make an appearance in the final (Credit: Strictly YouTube)

Katya previously hinted on social media that they could both return to the show.

She wrote on Instagram: “I’m gutted, heartbroken can’t even describe my feelings. But we’re so happy that we were able to do this. Hopefully it’s the start of something bigger.”

Katya continued: “And maybe, just maybe, we will dance for you again together! One way or another.”

– Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday, November 28, on BBC One from 7.15pm. Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two at 6.30pm.