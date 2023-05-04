I’m A Celebrity… South Africa: Paul Burrell criticised for behaviour after Joe Swash remark: ‘Out of order!’

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers were not too impressed with Paul Burrell after his comments about his fellow campmate Joe Swash.

The 64-year-old former royal butler is back on TV screens as part of the new I’m A Celeb spin-off series – dubbed the All Stars version. Returning to battle it out to be crowned the first ever I’m A Celebrity legend are faves like Paul, Janice Dickinson and newbie to camp Joe.

And while the series has so far gone down a treat with viewers at home – plenty appeared fuming on Wednesday night after hearing Paul’s “uncomfortable” remark about Joe.

Paul has been called out for his remark (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa: Joe Swash joins camp

In the episode, newcomers Joe and former EastEnders co-star Dean Gaffney finally arrived in camp with the other celebs. Before tucking in for the night, Joe played a prank on Dean – who is sleeping on a bed instead of a hammock. The soap star stole Dean’s mattress and couldn’t control his giggles as he watched Dean realise what he had done.

Joe’s antics left fellow campmates Carol Vorderman and Jordan Bango in tears of laughter. But Paul didn’t seem too impressed.

Joe has headed back into I’m A Celeb (Credit: I’m a Celeb/YouTube)

Paul Burrell hits out at Joe Swash

In the middle of the night, while everyone was sleeping, Paul headed over to pal Fatima Whitbread.

Oh Paul!! Come on bit out of order having a pop at Joe

“Fatima is such an excellent ally in the camp. You couldn’t want anyone better. She’s so made of steel,” Paul said in the telegraph. “An Olympian forged decades ago. Never gives up,” he added.

Sitting next to Fatima in the dark, Paul told her: “I want you to be in the top three you deserve to be in the top three – you’re a great leader. You are a gladiator. I want Alexander the Great to fight for us.”

Paul was called out for ‘backstabbing’ Joe (Credit: ITV)

He then made a savage dig about Joe, adding: “I don’t want Joe the baker to fight for us. But you can step up and save the day Fatima.” In the telegraph, Paul added: “Joe you may be pride leader, but all great leaders had a number two.”

“I’d rather follow a 61-year-old gladiator into the field, than fight with a 35-year-old novice,” he told Fatima.

Fans have rallied around Joe following Paul’s remark (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb fans fume at Paul

Watching the moment unfold, viewers rushed to Twitter to call out Paul. One person raged: “I do not like Paul being [explicit] about Joe!”

Please show the clip of Paul backstabbing joe to him

“Oh Paul!! Come on bit out of order having a pop at Joe – Burrell next!!” said someone else. A third chimed in and said: “Paul has taken an instant dislike to joe, think he’s jealous.”

Echoing their thoughts, another viewer said: “Joe is hilarious, I don’t know what he has done to Paul, clearly Paul needs to have a laugh more, not everything is so serious.”

Others have been loving Paul so far on the show. Someone recently said: “Loving Paul, I don’t remember him from before but I really like him.”

Another added: “I love Carol [Vorderman] and Paul so much.”

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

