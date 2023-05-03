I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers slam Fatima Whitbread’s behaviour on tonight’s show

I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Fatima Whitbread’s behaviour came under fire during tonight’s show.

The star wasn’t happy with some campmates not pulling their weight with chores, but viewers felt as though she was taking things “too seriously”.

Fatima was on one tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Fatima slams campmates

Tonight’s edition of I’m A Celebrity saw Fatima come under fire for her behaviour.

During tonight’s show, Fatima was seen waking Andy Whyment up in the middle of the night to relight the fire. Andy wasn’t too happy about being woken up.

Fatima and Carol Vorderman then had a rant about their fellow campmates.

“I think we need to remind them what their responsibilities are,” Carol said. ‘There are quite a lot of people not pulling their weight.”

“They need guidance,” Fatima agreed. She then took aim at the “young” campmates in the Bush Telegraph.

Fatima came under fire (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa viewers hit out at Fatima’s behaviour

Some viewers took to Twitter to slam Fatima’s behaviour on the show.

“Fatima takes everything way too serious,” one viewer complained. “Fatima…both annoying and boring,” another said.

Additionally, a third then said: “Fatima it’s not that serious.”

“Fatima actually waking up Andy in the middle of the night just to do the fire, let the poor man sleep,” another said.

However, other viewers were more complimentary of Fatima.

“I love Fatima. No nonsense, salt of the earth,” one viewer said. “I love Fatima I want her to win,” another then wrote.

The trial was branded ‘repulsive’ (Credit: ITV)

Viewers divided over ‘repulsive’ trial

The beginning of tonight’s show saw Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney continue the drinking trial they began last night (Tuesday, May 2).

The trial continued, with Joe and Dean having to drink blended yak testicles, blended fish eyes, and blended cow lips.

However, viewers were left divided over the trial being continued on tonight’s show. Some viewers were happy that the trial was continuing.

“I’ve been patiently waiting to see part 2 of this incredible drinking trial,” one viewer tweeted. “No wonder you put it on over two nights… my sides hurt…best drinking trial ever,” another said.

However, other viewers weren’t enjoying it as much, with one fan branding it “revolting”.

“Ugh not more of this, it’s revolting,” one viewer said. “God they really are dragging this out,” another moaned.

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

