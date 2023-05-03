I’m A Celeb… South Africa viewers divided over ‘revolting’ trial

I’m A Celeb South Africa viewers were left divided over a controversial trial tonight (Wednesday, May 3).

Tonight’s episode saw the continuation of Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney’s disgusting drinking trial – but not all viewers were happy.

The trial continued tonight (Credit: ITV)

Trial continues on I’m A Celeb South Africa tonight

Last night saw new campmates Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney compete in a drinking trial. For every drink they drank (and kept down), they’d win a treat for their fellow campmates.

Some of the drinks included blended yak testicles, blended fish eyes, and blended cow lips.

With Dean and Joe doing the trial, it was bound to be disgusting, with both stars struggling to keep the drinks down.

As Dean attempts to drink a drink to win Janice Dickinson a treat, Joe warns him: “Janice will eat you alive if you don’t drink this.”

Viewers were divided (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb South Africa viewers divided as trial continues

However, not everyone was happy that the sickening drink trial was the first thing on tonight’s show. Some viewers were loving it.

“And so it continues … I can’t wait lol,” one viewer tweeted. “I’ve been patiently waiting to see part 2 of this incredible drinking trial,” another said.

“No wonder you put it on over two nights… my sides hurt…best drinking trial ever,” a third I’m A Celeb fan wrote.

However, not everyone was enjoying the trial.

“Ugh not more of this, it’s revolting,” one viewer fumed. “God they really are dragging this out,” another said.

“Are they still on with this trial. Just acting for the cameras,” a third tweeted.

Viewers were divided over Dean and Joe’s arrival (Credit: ITV)

Joe and Dean’s arrival divides viewers

Last night, viewers were left divided over Joe and Dean entering the camp.

Speaking about returning to the show, Joe said: “I’m really nervous. I feel like I’m doing this for the first time again, which ain’t good.”

Dean, meanwhile, said: “I’m probably more scared now than I was then!”

Viewers were split over the duo returning. Some fans of the show were happy.

“I’m LOVING the fact #DeanGaffney and @realjoeswash is back in the jungle! These two were a great watch last time around,” one viewer wrote.

“Whoever came up with the idea for making Dean Gaffney & Joe Swash do a drinking trial is a genius! This is about to be comedy gold,” another then said. However, not everyone was happy.

“Having Dean Gaffney and Joe swash in the jungle won’t make the camp better,” one viewer then fumed. “All the ex celebs they could choose and they go for Joe Swash,” another tweeted.

