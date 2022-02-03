Pam & Tommy: Is the talking penis real or a prosthetic? (You really need to ask?!)

Pam & Tommy has just landed on Disney+ and Tommy Lee’s talking penis has stolen the show.

Yes, you read that right. The rocker (played by Stan Sebastian) has a full-on full-frontal conversation with his sizeable snake in episode 2.

Pamela Anderson (played by Lily James) and Tommy end up back at her hotel room after a night out dancing, drinking and doing drugs.

And while Tommy’s ‘draining his main vein’ in the bathroom he starts to talk to his penis (so far, not that strange) about Pammy being The One.

Pam & Tommy is bringing the shock and amusement (Credit: Disney+)

But his rhythm stick has different ideas as he ‘tells’ Tommy he’s just got divorced and needs to play the field – or get on the pussy train to quote verbatim.

Special mention should be given to the shapes Tommy’s knob manages to throw while simultaneously talking, too. Must be all that yoga.

So, publicity done. Twitter is obviously engorged with comments and memes about the speaking schlong…

Tommy Lee should be taking a leaf from this tweet and hanging his head(s) in shame

Im watching Pam & Tommy right now and I was not expecting to see a scene of a fully exposed talking penis pic.twitter.com/pUSCszkZLx — Marc Spector🌙 (cori) (@KISARVGI) February 2, 2022

He’s a cock that rolls star

So are we all in agreement? That talking penis in Pam & Tommy took us all by surprise right? Why it move like that 🙃 pic.twitter.com/lTSdTGIhlt — becky 🕸 +GZB+💜🖤 (@BeckyClorisLede) February 3, 2022

What the Dick-ens?

*PAM & TOMMY SPOILER*

Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine wanted to see Sebastian Stan have a full blown conversation with his penis but here I am 3 episodes in and asking for more… pic.twitter.com/TQ4aFV5Mv8 — Lizbeth Meza (@Lizbeth_Meza95) February 3, 2022

But seriously, while a talking penis might be a first for normal(ish) TV, there’s been a proliferation of prosthetic penises in recent months.

We’ve taken the trouble to do a little research on it.

1. Tommy Lee’s talking penis in Pam & Tommy

Unless you’ve skimmed through to get straight to the pictures, you’ll already have read the circumstances surrounding this entry.

But a little background: Tommy Lee, drummer from 90s rock band Mötley Crüe, was renowned for his huge penis. He spends much of the Disney+ drama strutting around in just a posing pouch, unless he’s just letting it all hang out/down.

It should be needless to say, but the penis we see definitely does not belong to Stan – it’s an animatronic prop that the actor wore like pants and was controlled by no less than four men.

And if you sort of recognise not-so-little Tommy’s voice, it’s Jason Mantzoukas from The Good Place.

And Just Like That… out it popped (Credit: Sky Comedy/NowTV)

2. Harry’s ready-for-action tackle in And Just Like That

Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That has been pretty light on sex and nudity for most of the season, so it came as a shock when Charlotte got on her knees to gobble husband Harry in the bathroom – with the door unlocked… while their teenage kids were in the apartment.

When their daughter walked in as she was about the blow the whistle, Harry’s penis came flying out of his pants as Charlotte moved like lightning to slam the door closed – with viewers getting a shocking eyeful.

Actor Evan Handler swerved questions about whether it was real on Twitter, quipping: “A common topic of discussion back in my single years.”

However, showrunner Michael Patrick King confirmed it was a prosthetic.

3. Cal’s peeing penis in Euphoria

Fans of the HBO series recently saw Cal having a breakdown in front of his family, pissing all over the foyer of his home as his wife and sons watched. And there was a lot of hose pipe, but actor Eric Dane has fessed up to it being fake.

“I had absolute control over the penis. Because it was supposed to be mine. I approved it. I said, ‘This looks like a nice penis. Let’s use this one,'” he told Men’s Health.

Adam Demos gets naked in a very explicit shower scene (Credit: Sex/Life /Netflix)

4. Sex/Life

Netflix drama Sex/Life was crammed full of sex and nudity – as the title clearly hints at – but viewers’ jaws dropped when lead actor Adam Demos turned to face the camera and we caught sight of his humungous aubergine.

Was he wearing a prosthetic? That’s the million dollar question. When asked exactly that, show runner Stacy Rukeyser said: “I can tell you what Adam Demos says about it which is: ‘a gentleman never tells’.

“So we are leaving that up to the viewer’s imagination.”

That’ll be a yes, then. (Or we truly pray for his real-life lovers.)

