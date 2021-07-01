Sex/Life viewers cannot stop talking about Netflix star Adam Demos and the size of his penis.

It’s become a globally trending topic as fans tune it to get a glimpse.

As the actor trends for, frankly, all the right reasons, we thought we’d put together some other shows and movies that would definitely be too hot for the BBC to handle.

While male nudity rarely makes it to broadcast television, streaming platforms don’t have to play by the same rules.

So, to quote Drag Race UK breakout star Bimini Bom Boulash, Netflix has gotten quite used to saying: “Release the beast!”

If Adam Demos has been doing it for you this week, here are a few more suggestions.

We’ve even given each a rating out of five, depending on how raunchy they get.

365 days sparked controversy last year (Credit: Netflix)

Is 365 Days as raunchy as Sex/Life on Netflix?

Erm… Yes!

365 Days became a massive talking point last year, and now there are two sequels in the works.

Hunky actor Michele Morrone spends the majority of the film sans-clothing, and it’s arguably one of the most explicit things Netflix has had on the platform.

Sure, the plot is barely there, but when there’s this much flesh on display, does it really matter?

🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆/5

This X-rated scene in Elite trended worldwide on Twitter (Credit: Netflix)

Elite on Netflix

Another Spanish-language title, but this time a TV show. Elite became Netflix’s answer to Gossip Girl. Except, it’s the raunchier version with an added dash of murder and intrigue.

The fourth season just hit Netflix to rave reviews, and with each season that passes it continues to break boundaries. One scene, in particular, went viral online last month and had the world talking.

Rotten Tomatoes calls the show a “highly digestible, technically strong trash TV for anyone with a guilty pleasure palate”.

🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆/5

Season 2 of Toy Boy is released later this year (Credit: Netflix)

Is Toy Boy on Netflix as sexy as Sex/Life?

Okay, there’s clearly something in the water in Spain. Whatever it is, it’s time we petition Boris Johnson to get it added to ours.

Toy Boy focuses on a male stripper falsely accused of murder.

In between strip shows and hooking up with anything with a pulse, he also must find the time to clear his name.

Think Magic Mike, but better. It might not go as far as Sex/Life, but it’s far from tame.

🍆🍆🍆/5

Sense8 built a massive cult following (Credit: Netflix)

Sense8

One of the most groundbreaking shows Netflix has ever produced, Sense8 paved the way for sex scenes that didn’t just cater to heterosexual audiences.

The eight main protagonists in the show are (sort of) pansexual after realising they aren’t just connected telepathically, but also sexually among other ways.

Both seasons also feature what must be the longest sex scene to ever appear in a mainstream TV show. Definitely not one to watch if you’re sat with your parents!

🍆🍆🍆🍆/5

The show Altered Carbon ran for two seasons in total (Credit: Netflix)

Altered Carbon on Netflix

Set in a future where consciousness is digitised and stored, a hunky prisoner returns to life in a brand-new body and he must solve a murder to win his freedom.

When he’s not fighting for his right to stay alive, he’s busy enjoying running around without clothes, as you do.

🍆🍆🍆🍆/5

Adam Demos has nothing on this scene (Credit: Netflix)

Club de Cuervos – as raunchy as Sex/Life on Netflix?

Netflix’s first-ever Spanish language series set the stage for the nudity that would follow with the likes of Elite and Toy Boy.

There’s also one scene that might just rival Adam Demos in Sex/Life, but we’ll leave that up to you to find out.

🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆/5

Sex/Life is available to stream on Netflix worldwide now.