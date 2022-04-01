Our Yorkshire Farm fans rally round as Amanda Owen shares tragic news

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has shared some upsetting news with fans.

She recently revealed that they had welcomed a lamb to her farm at Ravenseat a little earlier than expected.

Despite the lamb being weak, fans had hoped that it would eventually grow strong enough to survive.

However, the farmer has now shared devastating news with fans…

Amanda Owen welcomed a lamb earlier than expected this spring (Credit: ITV)

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda shares sad news

Shortly after Amanda announced they were temporarily closing their farm for lambing season, the shepherdess revealed the surprise new addition.

Amanda told fans that they were taking good care of the lamb and shared a touching photo of the lamb cosied up with her daughter on the sofa.

She wrote: “At the start of lambing time you get your troubles.

“This lamb was a little sharp, before it’s time and mother is sick. She might get her back, depends on whether she can feed her.

“The real likelihood is that she’ll be adopted onto another yow [ewe] if she gets strong. Hope springs eternal.”

Amanda shared devastating news about the lamb she looked after (Credit: ITV)

Unfortunately, yesterday (March 31) the farmer told fans that the lamb had sadly passed away.

Amanda updated her post of the little farm animal, saying: “The little lamb died during the night. You win some you lose some, but you never stop trying.”

Fans were devastated to find out the news and took to social media to share their condolences.

I am sure you did all you could.

One fan wrote: “Awww that’s so sad. RIP lil lamb.”

Another shared: “Agreed, and just think of all the animals you have saved – unfortunately sometimes you can’t save them all.”

“I am sure you did all you could, it wouldn’t have had any better nurses looking after it,” a third added.

