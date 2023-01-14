Oti Mabuse purses her lips
Strictly star Oti Mabuse’s shock confession about her marriage to husband Marius

Oti's man had Romanian and German citizenship

By Robert Leigh
| Updated:

Since leaving Strictly, Oti Mabuse has fronted several shows, including dating series Romeo & Duet.

Bad news for any admirers pondering whether they may be able to sweep her off her feet, though… she’s already married!

Oti Mabuse claps as she sits next to husband Marius
Oti Mabuse makes a rare British TV appearance alongside husband Marius (Credit: YouTube)

Is Oti Mabuse married? Who is her partner?

Oti and Marius Iepure married in 2014 and now live in London.

But Oti – who became a pro ballroom dancer after studying civil engineering at university – and Marius met in Germany when they both starred on TV series Let’s Dance.

Oti, 32, appears on Saturday Kitchen again this weekend. She previously revealed her Food Hell is mushrooms and cheese. And the grub she adores is spare ribs and fries.

However, despite Oti’s fondness for ribs, she has previously made a shock confession about her “greatest love”. And it concerned the unusual circumstances around her marriage.

Oti Mabuse on marrying husband Marius

Speaking to The Guardian in July 2019, Oti was asked what or who is the greatest love of her life.

She could have picked fries, but Oti answered by mentioning Marius.

Oti explained Marius is Romanian-German – and he has been a crucial influence in her professional, as well as personal, life.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse)

‘We got married in Denmark’

She said at the time: “When I switched from engineering to dancing, Marius was the first guy that I started dancing with. We competed together, ended up dating and then we got engaged.”

However, the location for their nuptials occurred somewhere Oti wasn’t familiar with, which is perhaps a bit of a shock choice…

She added: “We got married in Denmark in the countryside. We chose a country we thought would be special – I had never been.”

The couple later had another ceremony in South Africa.

Saturday Kitchen next airs on BBC One next Saturday, January 14, at 10am.

