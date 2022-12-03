Strictly Come Dancing viewers were delighted to see Oti Mabuse on Friday (December 2) evening’s show – but they want more!

The South African star, 32, made an unexpected return to the series to lend a hand with her choreography skills.

But following her surprise BBC One cameo, fans are keeping their fingers crossed she might be back full-time.

Ex Strictly star Oti Mabuse smiles in the audience (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What has Oti Mabuse done after leaving Strictly?

The two-time winning pro dancer – who lifted the Glitterball trophy two years in a row with Kelvin Fletcher and Bill Bailey – quit Strictly in Feburary. She had been part of the show for seven years.

In the months before her departure she was confirmed as a new judge for Dancing On Ice. She stepped in following John Barrowman’s exit.

Oti Mabuse has hosted Romeo and Duet since leaving Strictly earlier this year (Credit: ITV Hub)

Additionally, Oti subsequently fronted dating show Romeo and Duet for ITV, too.

However, not all fans were convinced by the show – with one viewer suggesting it was “utter codswallop” in comparison to her previous role for the BBC.

Oti Mabuse shared a peek from backstage on Instagram as she made comeback to Strictly last night (Credit: Instagram)

Strictly return for Oti Mabuse?

Host Claudia Winkleman gave Oti – sitting in the audience – a shout out following the opening pros’ routine at the start of Friday’s show.

Her involvement at the quarter finals stage was also confirmed as the credits rolled.

Fans couldn’t help but admit they have missed her terribly – with some Twitter users even indicating they were in tears at seeing her again.

OTI MY GIRL I MISS YOU SOOO BAD #strictly pic.twitter.com/mno6snkDw1 — chloe (@katyajcnes) December 2, 2022

“Oti, we miss you #Strictly,” one fan tweeted, adding a crying emoji to their words.

Another tweeter also highlighted their heartfelt emotion, making use of a weary face emoji in their post.

“I miss Oti #Strictly,” they wailed.

Oti was mentioned in the show’s credits (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Bring back Oti’

Others also made it clear they were bowled over by Oti’s comeback.

“Queen Oti has returned! #Strictly #ITT #stagey #MusicalsWeek,” declared one person, who added several celebratory emojis to their tweet.

Someone else hailed her: “So good to see Oti in the audience tonight, not to mention choreographing that opening routine #Strictly.”

And yet another person added, demanding so in capital letters to emphasise their point: “BRING BACK OTI FULL TIME! #Strictly.”

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs tonight, Saturday December 3, at 5.40pm on BBC One. The semi-final is scheduled for Sunday December 11, on BBC One, at 7.15pm.

