OPINION: Love Is Blind – Jessica isn’t the villain of the Netflix show, Damian is!

When Love Is Blind aired at the beginning of the pandemic – yes, it was only a year ago! – the entire world could only talk about one thing: Jessica.

She was demonised beyond belief. Labels such as “bitter”, “intolerable” and “alcoholic” were thrown at her like they were nothing.

But let’s remind ourselves what actually happened. Barnett spent his time in the pods telling multiple women he really liked them and essentially promising to be with them.

Some of us have a tougher time shaking feelings than others, and sadly Jessica ended up embarrassing herself by being initially unable to let go.

To make matters worse, Jessica was paired with Mark. She showed little interest in the fitness instructor, who was 22 at the time. Mark benefited greatly from this narrative, and he let it play out until the very end.

Jessica is nowhere near as bad as social media claimed (Credit: Netflix)

Give Jessica a break

However, after watching After The Altar, claims from multiple cast members have emerged regarding Mark’s infidelity. According to them, Mark was sleeping around throughout the process of the show. Even more shockingly, he then allegedly cheated on another cast member who claims she contracted Covid-19 as a result.

Suddenly, Jessica’s inability to form a romantic bond with Mark takes on a whole new context. No wonder Jessica was desperately seeking love elsewhere when she was clearly never going to get it from Mark.

The world’s reaction to Jessica stank of ageism and misogyny. Instead of asking why she wasn’t falling for a seemingly handsome stud, the world just ridiculed her for blowing her “last chance” at finding love before she was “past it”.

Read More: Love Is Blind’s Jessica admits she’s known co-star Kelly for 10 YEARS

In the meantime, ladies and gentlemen, we had an imposter in our midst and his name is Damian Powers.

Damian and Giannina found love on the show. However, their relationship quickly became rocky as they navigated life in the outside world. Giannina was hot-headed, passionate and, while far from perfect, demonstrated her love for Damian.

He played into this narrative, constantly reminding her of her temper, and making sure to be the cool, calm and collected guy whenever they disagreed.

Cut to their wedding day and, after allowing Giannina to give a big speech, he told her he couldn’t go ahead. He spent the entire process suggesting that she was the uncertain one until he had finally broken her down, only to pull the rug from under her feet.

Damian ends up gaslighting both women during the After The Alter finale (Credit: Netflix)

Stop gaslighting women

Let’s make one thing clear: Damian is a gas lighter. It’s been two years since their failed wedding day, and Damian and Giannina are still together. They’re not married or living together, however, and Damian has since formed a friendship with reality star Francesca Farago.

After he was caught linking arms with Francesca last year, Damian says Giannina overreacted. It’s just her being hot-headed right, he’s made us believe she can’t help it! Then, in the reunion show, we cut to Damian and Francesca going for dinner together. Flirting ensues, and it becomes clear Francesca sees romantic potential.

“Cheers to where life takes us,” says Damian. “Is she beautiful? Yes. Is it exciting? Yes.”

He then invites Francesca to the reunion party and appears to suggest it could be as his date. When Giannina then has an understandably frustrated reaction, Damian gaslights her yet again.

Read More: Can’t wait for the new Love Island? Here are 5 even better dating shows!

“Would you feel comfortable if I brought someone you had this connection with to your anniversary party?” cries Giannina. “Do you not see the disrespect?”

“I can see how you can see it, ” replies Damian. “But when it’s been so much pressure and heavy it’s good for me to deal with that while she’s in town.”

So not only is Damian telling Giannina that this is all her fault, he’s saying she’s pushing him toward Francesca. Damian doesn’t have to apologise if Giannina believes it’s all her fault, and that is a classic example of gaslighting.

He spent a year getting her hooked on him and then has spent the rest of the time treating her poorly but making her believe it’s her own fault.

Giannina needs to run as far away from Damian as possible (Credit: Netflix)

Love is Blind – Damian, you suck!

Make no mistake, Damian is the true villain of Love Is Blind. Or to take it further, men are. From Mark’s alleged behaviour, Carlton’s refusal to apologise to Diamond or Damian’s gaslighting.

Giannina, whether she knows it or not, has been trapped in a cycle where she’s unhappy with her relationship, but made to feel like she’s the problem and so she doesn’t leave.

Girl, if you’re reading this; you’re an absolute queen who deserves the world — one without Damian in it.

Love Is Blind: After The Altar is available to stream on Netflix now

So will you be watching? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.