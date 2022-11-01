Iconic Only Fools and Horses moment voted kids’ top classic sitcom scene

The Only Fools and Horses scene where Del Boy falls through the bar has been named the nation’s top sitcom moment of all time.

And, in good news for parents bored witless by Bluey, four in five kids love the old classics, too.

It appears children have much more eclectic telly tastes than we may think.

In fact, they’re just as happy watching sitcom greats like Only Fools and Horses or Fawlty Towers as they are entranced by Encanto.

Lovely jubbly!

The moment from Only Fools and Horses came out on top (Credit: Cover Images)

Only Fools and Horses tops new poll

The new research, which polled 2,000 British adults and children (aged 8-16), was commissioned by comedy channel GOLD to celebrate its 30th birthday.

It found that 76% of kids loved watching these kinds of comedies with their mum, dad or grandparents.

On top of that, well over four in five kids (83%) found classic clips from the shows to be hilarious.

To celebrate this GOLD has reimagined some of the most iconic moments from the nation’s favourite sitcoms for its anniversary. But this time starring kids.

The hilarious scene where Del Boy falls through the bar in Only Fools and Horses is the nation’s top sitcom moment of all time, nabbing 67% of the vote.

Coming in at number two, with 45%, was Geraldine from The Vicar of Dibley falling into a puddle.

Captain Mainwaring’s Dad’s Army “Don’t tell him Pike” came in third.

This iconic scene from Fawlty Towers was recreated in the street where it was originally filmed (Credit: Cover Images)

Kids reimagine famous sitcom scenes

Thomas Aitch, nine, bagged the role of Del Boy in GOLD’s reimagining. Dane Young joined him as Trigger.

The famous scene sees Del Boy falling through an empty bar as he tries to impress a group of women.

What a plonker.

Del Boy is also Brits’ most-loved sitcom character, with 59% of respondents in agreement.

“I had so much fun doing this scene, I had to fall so many times!” Thomas laughed.

“The original is hilarious. I love Only Fools and Horses. I watched it a lot to get into character. I’m really happy I got to take part.”

Only Fools and Horses was named the nation’s favourite sitcom of all time in the research, nabbing 29% of the vote.

Del Boy is also Brits’ most-loved sitcom character, with 59% of respondents in agreement. He was closely followed by Basil Fawlty (33%).

The moment an irate Basil smashes his car with a tree branch in Fawlty Towers fell to the hands of 13-year-old Conall Turner to recreate.

He had some help getting into character.

Gold’s new take on the classic moment was shot on location in the very spot where John Cleese made it famous.

Finally, child actress Grace Hindle donned a fetching grey cardigan to get into character as Geraldine Baker, Dawn French’s lead character in the Vicar of Dibley.

She’s seen happily walking down a country lane before vanishing into a massive puddle that engulfs her to the chest as her pal Simon, played by Stanley Potter, looks on.

The memorable Vicar of Dibley scene also got kids cackling (Credit: Cover Images)

‘What better way to celebrate’

Gerald Casey, GOLD channel director said: “What better way to celebrate GOLD’s 30th anniversary than to bring it back to what the channel is all about – the best of UK comedy.

“We’ve been the home to the comedy our viewers love for the last 30 years. And the British public know that they can always find their favourite shows on Gold,” he then added.

“It’s no surprise that we still find these scenes and characters as funny and iconic as the day they first aired, just proving that great comedy truly is timeless.



Timeless is certainly the word – with 92% of Brits agreeing these classic moments will never age.

In fact, 89% of respondents said that they believe British sitcoms are funnier than non-British sitcoms.

The 1980s also came out top. Nearly two-thirds (59%) believe it to be the decade that has produced the funniest comedy ever in the UK.

The newly shot videos will be aired on GOLD on November 1 as part of the channel’s 30th celebrations.



