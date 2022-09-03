Sitcom Only Fools And Horses is a national treasure – but where are the stars of the show now?

With famous one-liners and scenes that fans can quote by heart, it’s no wonder it’s Britain’s favourite sitcom.

Beginning in 1981 on the BBC, the cast has since gone on to star in more dramas and series and have become well-known faces on our screens.

Here we explore what happened to the main cast and where they are now…

David Jason played lead role Derek Trotter (Credit: Splash News)

Sir David Jason

The inimitable Derek “Del Boy” Trotter was played by actor Sir David Jason, from 1981 right through to 2014 in the comeback series.

Before he stepped into the role of Derek Trotter, David acted alongside Ronnie Barker in the 1973 sitcom Open All Hours, where he played shop assistant Granville.

However, his role as cheeky chap and wheeler dealer Del Boy has become one of his most famous roles.

Sir David was knighted for services to acting and comedy in 2005. He has also won four BAFTAs, four British Comedy Awards and seven NTAs.

Last year, Sir David hinted that he would love to play Del Boy again in a reprisal!

The gang headed to Monaco for the 2001 Christmas special (Credit: Splash News)

Nicholas Lyndhurst

Actor Nicholas Lyndhurst played Rodney Trotter, the lanky and hapless younger brother of Del Boy.

Now 61, Nicholas was nominated for a British Comedy Award and three BAFTAs for his portrayal of Rodney in the series.

However, Nicholas has reportedly stepped away from the limelight following the tragic death of his son in 2020. Nicholas’ son Archie died aged 19 from a brain haemorrhage.

A source close to the actor told The Sun: “I doubt we will see him do any more acting.”

However, a spokesperson for Nicholas rubbished the claims. The spokesperson said: “It is complete nonsense that Nicholas Lyndhurst is retired or retiring.

“Of course, he and his wife are devastated by the sudden loss of their young son, but Mr Lyndhurst will continue his career with any parts and scripts that attract him.”

Lennard Pearce

English actor Lennard Pearce played the lovable character of Grandad Trotter in the series. He played the role in the first three series from 1981 up until his death in 1984.

Lennard was set to star in the fourth series and had reportedly begun learning lines.

However, he was taken ill suddenly and was taken to hospital in December 1984. He had a second heart attack and died days later aged 69.

John Challis

Actor John Challis played the wealthy character of Boycie in the series, often poking fun at Rodney and Del Boy’s antics.

The character was so well received that a spin-off series, The Green Green Grass, was launched in 2005.

Outside of this, John went on to play another well-loved sitcom character. He took up the role of Monty for four series of the ITV sitcom Benidorm.

Additionally, in 2020, he made a documentary about how big Only Fools and Horses has become in Belgrade.

John passed away in September 2021 at the age of 79. His family released a statement at the time revealing he had cancer for many years: “It is with heavy hearts that we bring you such sad news.

“Our dear friend and yours, John Challis, has died peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with cancer.

“He will always be loved for being ‘Boycie’ and leaves a great legacy of work that will continue to bring pleasure and smiles for many years to come.

David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst have remained firm friends after Only Fools And Horses (Credit: YouTube)

Patrick Murray

Patrick played Mickey Pearce on the beloved sitcom, one of Del Boy’s mates.

At the beginning of this year, Patrick revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

He told fans on Twitter: “Naturally I wanted to keep my own health problems private, but failing to fully endorse this would be selfish.

“Thanks to my ultra scan I have a fighting chance. It showed my organs needed further investigation and tumours were spotted.

“This led to a PET scan which covers a much larger area. To my wonderful surprise, these lesions were not cancerous but the scan did find an early-stage cancerous tumour in my lung. This has since been removed.”

In May he delighted fans after revealing his lung cancer is ‘cured’. Additionally, a tumour found in his liver was reported to be shrinking thanks to medical treatment.

He told fans on Twitter: “It’s not over yet, but as you can imagine I am over the moon with this latest news.

“Thanks to the brilliant doctors and nurses of our NHS, I will hopefully I be there, at next year’s convention.”

Roger Lloyd-Pack died after a cancer diagnosis (Credit: Splash News)

Roger Lloyd-Pack

The actor played the hilarious Trigger on Only Fools and Horses.

Roger was also known for roles in other sitcoms including playing farmer Owen Newitt on the Vicar of Dibley.

However, Roger passed away in 2014 from pancreatic cancer at the age of 69.

Tessa Peake-Jones

Actress Tessa Peake-Jones played Del Boy’s love interest Raquel from 1988 until 2003.

Tessa, 64, went on to have starring appearances in the likes of The Bill, Doctor Who and BBC hospital drama, Holby City.

In 2019, she appeared on the ITV show All Star Musicals.

Actress Tessa went on to marry actor Douglas Hodge, who played her son Damien Trotter as an adult in a single episode of Only Fools And Horses.

However, the pair split up in 2013 after 27 years together. They share two children.

Sue Holderness

Actress Sue Holderness, 72, played Boycie’s long-suffering wife, Marlene.

A regular on the screen, she’s also acted in roles in Still Open All Hours and Casualty. Last year she joined the cast of EastEnders, as she played Billy Mitchell’s love interest.

Discussing joining the BBC soap, she said: “After more than 50 years in the business it was my first time working on a soap and I loved the whole experience.

“I was absolutely delighted to have been given the chance to visit Walford.”

Sue is married to husband Mark Piper, who she wed in 1989. The pair have two children; Freddie and Harriet.

Nelson Mandela House and the yellow van were also icons of the series (Credit: Splash News)

Buster Merryfield

Buster Merryfield joined the Only Fools And Horses cast in 1985 to play Uncle Albert Trotter, brother of Grandad Trotter.

Following Lennard’s death, Buster took on the role in 1985 until his death in 1999.

Only Fools And Horses: Britain’s Favourite Sitcom is on Channel 5 on Saturday 3rd September at 6.30pm.

