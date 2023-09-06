Seriously, people are STILL shocked by Sarah Lancashire’s real voice?

Sarah Lancashire winning not one but TWO NTAs got her fans into a frenzy – but that wasn’t the only reason why.

The national treasure, 58, whose career spans over three decades, bagged two awards at the glitzy and star-studded award ceremony on Tuesday night (September 5). Happy Valley, which Sarah stars in, also won best returning drama so it was a pretty successful night for her!

But when she came to collect her well-deserved gongs, viewers were left *stunned* by her real voice. (Just proves how good of an actress she is, right?).

Sarah in Happy Valley (Credit: BBC)

Sarah Lancashire at NTAs

Despite starring in a LOT of films and TV shows, Sarah’s most well-known role is Sgt Catherine Cawood in the smash hit BBC show Happy Valley.

For three series, Sarah played Yorkshire lass Catherine – and the show had viewers hooked. So much so, that Sarah scooped two gongs at the National Television Awards last night.

She bagged the award for Best Drama Performance and the Special Recognition Award. But when she collected her award on stage, people couldn’t believe how different she sounded to her on-screen character.

The actress bagged two awards at the NTAs (Credit: ITV)

NTAs viewers floored over Sarah Lancashire’s real voice

Expecting a northern twang to come out of her mouth, fans were not ready for the well-spoken, southern accent that crept out of her lips. Although hailing from Oldham in Lancashire, the actress does speak rather posh – but still, people were flabbergasted over it…

I’m always shocked when I hear Sarah Lancashire’s real voice.

Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, plenty shared their thoughts. One penned: “No I can’t get over Sarah Lancashire’s real voice.” Meanwhile another social media user included a GIF of someone collapsing, alongside the caption: “Sarah Lancashire’s real voice.”

A third said: “I’m always shocked when I hear Sarah Lancashire’s real voice.”

What else did NTAs viewers say?

Another shocked viewer penned: “Did not expect Sarah Lancashire’s real voice to be like that.” Meanwhile, someone else proclaimed: “Sarah Lancashire’s real voice,” along with a GIF of a shocked-looking cat.

Just as floored, one social media user wrote: “This is the first time I’m hearing Sarah Lancashire’s real voice and I am GOBSMACKED.”

Come on people, keep up!

