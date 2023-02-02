Nolly on ITVX is based on the sacking of Crossroads star Noele Gordon, but how similar does the cast look to their Crossroads counterparts?

Very, we think!

Nolly has a star-studded cast, full of faces you’ll recognise, so who’s who?

Read on and we’ll tell you…

Actress Helena Bonham Carter plays Noele Gordon in Nolly (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Nolly on ITVX: Helena Bonham Carter leads the cast as Noele Gordon

Helena Bonham Carter leads the cast as Noele Gordon, who played the iconic Meg Richardson in Crossroads.

The actress is known her roles in some huge films such as Fight Club, Sweeney Todd and Les Misérables.

She received an Oscar nomination for playing the Queen Mother in The King’s Speech.

Helena became a Harry Potter fan-favourite playing baddie Bellatrix Lestrange.

She also got recent critical acclaim for playing Princess Margaret in series 3 and 4 of The Crown.

Noele caused a big stir in the media back in 1981 when she was sacked from the ITV soap at the height of its success.

Nolly shows everything that went on behind the scenes when the actress found herself thrown out of Crossroads after 18 years.

Noele was 62 when she was forced to leave Crossroads, a few years older than Helena Bonham Carter, who is 56.

While the iconic red hair is a pretty good match, we do think Helena looks quite a bit younger than the real Noele.

Augustus Prew plays Tony Adams in Nolly (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Nolly cast: Augustus Prew plays Crossroads actor Tony Adams

Augustus Prew plays Noele’s Crossroads co-star Tony Adams, who starred as Adam Chance on the soap.

Augustus is probably best known for playing George Allingham in The Village.

He’s also known for playing Carey in the Netflix series Special and David ‘Whip’ Martin in Prison Break.

He joined the cast of Apple TV’s The Morning Show as Alex’s assistant Sean and recently starred in The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power as Médhor.

Tony Adams was Nolly’s close and devoted friend, and their friendship is a big part of the series.

We think the resemblance between these two is pretty uncanny! That moustache is pretty much an exact match.

Actor Mark Gatiss stars as entertainer Larry Grayson (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Mark Gatiss joins the cast as Larry Grayson

Mark Gatiss plays entertainer Larry Grayson, a close friend to Noele Gordon who even had a cameo at Meg and Hugh’s Crossroads wedding!

He’s best known for his various roles in the sketch show The League of Gentlemen.

You might also recognise him as Mycroft Holmes from Sherlock and Lord Marlborough from The Favourite.

He’s also acted in The Father and Operation Mincemeat.

Larry Grayson was a close friend of Noele’s, who helped her through her Crossroads exit.

We have a picture of Larry Drayson in his Crossroads cameo back in 1975 and we think Mark Gatiss does look pretty similar to the star!

Richard Lintern joins the cast as Ronnie Allen (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Nolly on ITVX: Richard Lintern plays Ronnie Allen

Richard Lintern joins Nolly as Ronnie Allen, Crossroads’ suave hotel manager David Hunter.

You might recognise Richard best as Dr Thomas Chamberlain from Silent Witness (we’re still not over that death either!).

He’s also known as Ben Norton from Heartbeat and Edwin Holmgren from Young Wallander.

Film fans will recognise him from Jinnah, The Bank Job and Syriana.

We can definitely see the resemblance between Richard and the Crossroads actor!

Antonia Bernath plays Jane Rossington in Nolly (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Antonia Bernath plays Jane Rossington

Actress Antonia Bernath plays Jane Rossington, who starred in Crossroads as Meg’s daughter Jill Richardson.

You might recognise Antonia as Laura Edmunds from Downton Abbey. She’s also known for playing Susan Boreman in The Astronaut Wives Club.

She played the posh character Chloe in St Trinians back in 2007.

While the hairstyles between the actresses are definitely different, we think Antonia does look pretty similar to the Crossroads actress.

Actress Chloe Harris stars in Nolly as Susan Hanson (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Chloe Harris stars as Susan Hanson

Chloe Harris plays Susan Hanson, who played Crossroads’ fan-favourite Miss Diane.

You might recognise her as Agnes Hankin from The Village and as Bessie from The Spanish Princess.

She recently played PC Kirsty Dove in Sherwood and also starred as Becky in The Impress File.

The hairstyles are pretty different but there’s no denying that Chloe does look quite similar to the Miss Diane actress.

Clare Foster also joins the cast of Nolly as actress Sue Lloyd (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Nolly cast: Clare Foster is Sue Lloyd

Clare Foster plays Sue Lloyd, who starred in Crossroads as David Hunter’s wife Barbara.

Clare is probably best known for playing keen copper PC Millie Brown in The Bill.

She recently starred in the Paramount series The Ex-Wife as Hayley.

We think casting has been pretty much spot on, do you agree?

Lloyd Griffith also stars in Nolly as Crossroads actor Paul Henry (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Nolly cast: Lloyd Griffith plays Paul Henry

Lloyd Griffith plays Paul Henry, who was Crossroads’ longtime handyman Benny.

Lloyd is probably best known for playing sports journalist Lloyd in Ted Lasso.

He also recently plays Flinty in the reboot of Bad Education.

It’s a cracking resemblance – and props to the costume department for this spot-on Benny costume.

Con O’Neill plays Crossroads producer Jack Barton (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Con O’Neill as Crossroads producer Jack Barton

Actor Con O’Neill plays Crossroads producer Jack Barton.

You’ll probably recognise Con as Neil from Happy Valley!

The actor also recently starred as Izzy Hands in the comedy series Our Flag Means Death. He also featured in ITVX’s Without Sin.

He recently played Chief Mackenzie Brock in the 2022 blockbuster The Batman.

We think this is another pretty good double, and ITV definitely deserves bonus points for how similar those glasses are.

Who else in the cast of Nolly on ITVX?

Tim Wallers also joins Nolly as Jack Barton’s boss, and ATV’s Controller of Programming, Charles Denton.

He’s probably best known for playing Prince Andrew in the satire series The Windsors. He recently played Simon Stevens in This England.

Bethany Antonia plays Poppy Ngomo, the young actress thrown into the world of Crossroads. She is a fictional character added to the story by Russell T Davies.

Bethany is known for playing Margot in the Netflix teen series Get Even and starred as Kayleigh Shaw in Stay Close.

She also recently starred in the Games of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon as Lady Baela Targaryen.

Newcomer Emily Butcher plays Fiona Fullerton. The real-life actress Fiona Fullerton did a play called Gypsy with Noele Gordon.

Nolly launches on ITVX on Thursday, February 2.

Nolly launches on ITVX on Thursday, February 2.