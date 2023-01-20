Nolly on ITVX: FIRST LOOK at Helena Bonham Carter drama about Crossroads actress

Nolly is a new three-part drama launching on ITVX this February and we’ve got a first look at the exciting new drama here.

The true story drama has the dream team of lead actress Helena Bonham Carter alongside writer Russell T Davies.

Here’s everything you need to about Nolly, including where and when you can watch the exciting new series…

Nolly stars Helena Bonham Carter as Crossroads actress Noelle Gordon (Credit: BBC)

What is Nolly on ITVX about?

Nolly follows the true story of actress Noele Gordon. Famous for her performance as Meg Richardson on the long-running soap opera Crossroads, she had it all as one of the most famous people in Britain.

But in 1981, at the height of the show’s success and the peak of her fame, Nolly was axed from the show without warning or explanation.

Noele Gordon found herself thrown out of the show that was her life for over 18 years.

Her mysterious sacking made front-page news at the time, but the drama tells the story of everything that happened behind the scenes.

Who writes Nolly on ITVX?

Nolly was written by Russell T Davies, who has penned some of our favourite TV dramas over the years.

In 2021, he had major success with the Channel 4 drama, It’s A Sin, which told the story of the 1980s AIDs crisis.

He also wrote the successful BBC drama Years and Years, which has already predicted some recent history as it dove years into the future!

Russell recently returned as showrunner of Doctor Who, with Ncuti Gatwa at the helm.

Helena Bonham Carter plays Nolly alongside Bethany Antonia as Poppy (Credit: ITV)

Who is in the cast of the drama?

Helena Bonham Carter leads the cast as the namesake of the show, Nolly Gordon.

The 56-year-old actress has had major success in major films such as Fight Club, Sweeney Todd and Les Misérables.

She also had a recent stint on The Crown as Princess Margaret, which received rave reviews.

The League of Gentlemen actor, Mark Gatiss also stars as Nolly’s close friend Larry Grayson.

Augustus Prew plays Nolly’s co-star Tony Adams – you might recognise him as Sean from the US series The Morning Show.

Happy Valley star Con O’Neill joins as Crossroads producer Jack Barton, and Silent Witness actor Richard Lintern plays Ronnie Allen.

The cast also includes Downtown Abbey actress Antonia Bernath as Jane Rossington and Sherwood actress Chloe Harris joins as Susan Hanson.

Lloyd Griffith, Clare Foster and House of Dragons actress Bethany Antonia also join the cast.

Nolly tells the true story of Noele Gordon (Helena Bonham Carter) (Credit: ITV)

How many episodes are there?

Nolly is made up of three episodes.

Each episode is an hour long, so that’s three hours of Nolly for us to enjoy.

All three episodes with drop together on ITVX, ITV’s free streaming service, so perfect for all the binge-watchers out there!

When does Nolly start?

Nolly launches on Thursday, February 2 on ITVX.

The drama will be accompanied by a documentary called The Real Nolly which will also be available from February 2.

