Richard Ramirez had distinctive teeth and they played a role in the killer‘s eventual capture.

The murderer and his killing spree are the focus of a terrifying new Netflix documentary, Night Stalker.

Ramirez killed more than a dozen people in Los Angeles in the 1980s and his nocturnal-based crimes earned him the nickname of Night Stalker.

Richard Ramirez is the subject of Netflix’s latest true-crime doc (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

What role did Richard Ramirez’s teeth play in his conviction?

His teeth were not only a significant detail in witness accounts, but a slip-up led detectives to his dentist.

So many of those who encountered him, adults and children alike, recounted Ramirez’s recognisable teeth.

But also lead investigators Carrillo and Salerno found a dentist’s business card inside a stolen vehicle Ramirez abandoned after being stopped.

Two detectives were placed in said dentist’s office in case he returned. However, due to cost, the cops were replaced with an alarm for the dentist staff to use to alert police instead.

Ramirez did indeed come back but the alarm failed and the monster was able to receive his treatment and walk away a free man.

Discussing the murderer’s distinctive teeth in Netflix’s Night Stalker, witness, Ester recalled the time she encountered him while driving on a freeway and compared him to “killer clown”.

She said: “He had this horrible big grin and he’s missing all these teeth.”

Before capturing him, authorities thought the violent crimes he committed were not connected, due to the apparently haphazard nature of his methods.

However, the teeth were one consistent detail.

He had this horrible big grin and he’s missing all these teeth.

The Los Angeles Times reported in 1989 that three dentists gave testimony in the trial of the Night Stalker.

And one of their testimonies helped rubbish claims Ramirez was not in California when three of the attacks happened.

His father had stated that Ramirez was in Texas at the time. However, a dentist confirmed he treated Ramirez at his California practice at that time.

Many who encountered the killer remembered his teeth (Credit: Real Crime / YouTube)

What are viewers saying about Netflix’s Night Stalker?

The four-part programme landed on the streaming platform this week, and the early take from viewers is that it’s absolutely terrifying.

A number on Twitter have said they are struggling to sleep at night after watching, while others have said they are finding themselves double checking the locks on their windows and doors.

One said: “I can’t imagine the fear people must have had during all of this. Not knowing if you’re going to be next. It’s so messed up. Terrifying. #NightStalker.”

Richard Ramirez, Night Stalker, (Credit: Inside Edition / YouTube)

Another wrote: “Can’t imagine how terrifying it was to live in LA while this was going on.”

A third tweeted: “I’m so tired… from walking around the house 584 times making sure all the doors and windows are locked. And informing my husband we are never getting a doggy door.”

A fourth viewer said: “Finished it and it was really well put together. Now, I’m not gonna be able to sleep for a couple of nights. #NightStalker.”

How many people did Richard Ramirez kill?

A court convicted Richard Ramirez of 13 counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

They also found him guilty of 11 counts of sexual assault and 14 counts of burglary.

