The disappearance of Nicola Bulley became a topic of discussion again on This Morning today as police continue their search for her.

Nicola, a mother of two, went missing while out walking her dog on January 27.

Her disappearance has sparked a huge reaction online with the police even warning members of the public to not get involved in the active investigation.

Nicola Bulley’s disappearance was discussed again on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Nicola Bulley disappearance

On today’s This Morning, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby discussed the latest update.

Police have extended the search for Nicola after a search expert said she is ‘categorically not’ in the area of the river where detectives believe she fell in.

Phil and Holly discussed the news that people had been travelling to the area to allegedly “take selfies” on the bench where Nicola’s phone was found.

Phil and Holly held a discussion on the latest updates (Credit: ITV)

Shortly before their discussion in the studio, Isla Traquair reported live from the area Nicola allegedly went missing from.

Phil said today: “So a change in the police investigation, it’s not for us to speculate or to know what they’ve been doing behind the scenes.

“But this is something that because of our obsession with true crime it is being played out. The twists and turns of the police investigation for everyone to see.”

The hosts joined guests Matthew Wright and Nick Ferrari to discuss the case.

However, viewers on Twitter were quick to hit out at the show.

With tomorrow marking 2 weeks since Nicola Bulley disappeared, @IslaTraquair is live in Lancashire with the latest. #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/NstZ2Nh6TB — This Morning (@thismorning) February 9, 2023

This Morning today

Many pointed out that they were still discussing the case even though they insisted they wouldn’t be “speculating”.

One person said on Twitter: “#ThisMorning are telling everyone not to speculate… while they themselves speculate,” alongside a GIF which read “hypocrite”.

Not for us to speculate? You’ve just done it!!!

Another wrote: “Not for us to speculate but here we are at the scene going through the theories of where she might have gone and why the dog didn’t follow #ThisMorning.”

Someone else tweeted: “@thismorning not for us to speculate? You’ve just done it!!!”

Read more: Nicola Bulley disappearance: Police slammed by GMB viewers after fresh news update

Another This Morning viewer added: “Ofcom should ban them from doing this.

“The family might be watching after all / have it on in the background, whatever.”

However, many others joined the discussion over Nicola’s disappearance.

One said: “This is weird.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.