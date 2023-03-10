DIY SOS host Nick Knowles has been tipped for Strictly Come Dancing as fans think they’ve spotted a ‘clue’ in a recent Instagram post.

Nick shared a video of himself dancing to promote his new series on Channel 5 – Amazing Railway Adventures.

And fans were quick to all make the same joke as they asked if it was a clue that he could appear on Strictly.

Presenter Nick Knowles posted a dancing video to promote his new Channel 5 railway series (Credit: Channel 5)

Nick Knowles fans spot Strictly ‘clue’ in Instagram post

Nick posted a video of himself dancing and captioned the post: “Dance with me into the heart of Mexico.”

The video saw him dancing by himself in Mexico, with a couple dancing together next to him.

He took the video while filming his new Channel 5 series: Nick Knowles’ Amazing Railway Adventures.

Well, that’s your Strictly audition completed!

But fans were quick to all say the same thing – is he going on Strictly next?!

One fan commented: “I see Strictly Come Dancing on the horizon…”

Another fan wrote: “Definitely Strictly next.”

A third added: “Well, that’s your Strictly audition completed!”

Someone else joked: “Strictly next?!”

Will DIY SOS host Nick Knowles appear on Strictly?

Nick last acknowledged the Strictly rumours back in 2014 – and that’s when he was rumoured to host it!

He told Digital Spy at the time: “I’ve got three sisters, all of whom are dancers.”

But he admitted he wouldn’t go on Strictly Come Dancing as a contestant.

He said: “I have the dancing background, but I’m still not going to do it!

“I’m not ever going to take part in a reality programme, and I just don’t guest on things.”

Well, hopefully, fans can convince Nick to change his mind with their comments…

Nick Knowles’ Amazing Train Adventures begins Friday March 10 at 9pm on Channel 5. It will also be available on MY5 after airing.

