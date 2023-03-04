Nick Knowles looking to camera and standing at the edge of the Grand Canyon
TV

The Grand Canyon host Nick Knowles fires back as he’s fat-shamed by 83-year-old mother

His appearance on his The Grand Canyon show was cruelly mocked

By Nancy Brown

Nick Knowles was on screen this week with his new The Grand Canyon travel show.

However, not every viewer was focusing on the scenery, it seems.

Instead, one took to social media to pass judgement on Nick’s appearance, cruelly fat-shaming the presenter.

Not one to take it lying down, Nick was quick to fire back.

Nick Knowles standing at the edge of the Grand Canyon
Nick Knowles was cruelly fat-shamed after his new Grand Canyon show aired (Credit: Channel 5)

Nick Knowles fat-shamed over appearance on The Grand Canyon

The new Channel 5 series aired over two nights this week.

It showed Nick exploring the beautiful Grand Canyon National Park.

However, it wasn’t the epic rock formations that caught the eyes of one pair of viewers.

There seemed to be more of you than what the shirt could cope with.

And, taking to Twitter after the show, one fan got in touch with the star with a gripe.

Hi @MrNickKnowles. I watched the 1st episode with my 83-year-old mother and she was wondering did you only have one shirt?” the man asked the presenter.

He then added that his mother thought “that there seemed to be more of you than what the shirt could cope with”.

‘I am a bit heavier than I should be’

Nick, who has been open about his lockdown weight gain, was quick to fire back.

Retweeting the tweet, he commented: “How lovely of you to take the time to tweet me that I’m currently overweight.

“You’re right – I am a bit heavier than I should be.”

Nick continued: “I chose not to change the shirt (I had two the same so they could be washed) because I wanted the scenery to be talked about – not what I’m wearing.”

Fans quickly had Nick’s back, with one commenting: “Ignore him. David Attenborough wore the same clothes throughout his programmes for exactly this reason.

“He was educating us about the planet not his clothes.”

Nick replied: “Honestly I had the good fortune to work with him and I took that from him. The presenter’s clothes should not be the focus.”

Nick later took to Twitter to thank his fans for their support and added: “I’m fairly thick skinned.”

Nick Knowles pictured inside the Grand Canyon
Nick Knowles went inside the Grand Canyon on his new Channel 5 show (Credit: Channel 5)

TV favourite Nick gained four stone in lockdown

The presenter did recently open up about his lockdown weight gain – and the compromising position it put him in while filming The Grand Canyon.

Nick told Radio X that he gained four stone in weight and, while filming the series, got himself stuck between the rocks of the Grand Canyon.

He said: “You have to go through ‘horizontal chimneys’ which are for real cavers, who are like whippets – they’re tiny, skinny people.

“But my director was like: ‘Go through here, and there’s a cave on the other side which we can talk in.’

“But halfway along, I was like: ‘I can’t do this, this is just too much.’ I had palpitations, it was seriously terrifying,” Nick then added.

“There was a point where I was wedged. I couldn’t get my shoulders through and I was wedged. My heart started to go and I was: ‘Breath, breath, breath.'”

Read more: Nick Knowles reveals debilitating hidden health condition

YouTube video player

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Channel 5 DIY SOS Nick Knowles Trolls Twitter

Trending Articles

Dr Fia Johansson and I am Madeleine McCann girl Julia looking straight faced
‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl has ‘a price on her head’ as ‘police investigate credible death threat’
Spencer Matthews
Disney Plus infuriates viewers over Spencer Matthews’ missing doc Finding Michael
Dr Fia Johansson and I am Madeleine McCann girl Julia looking straight faced
‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl has ‘a price on her head’ as ‘police investigate credible death threat’
Kate Garraway presenting GMB and Derek Draper inset
Kate Garraway admits ‘we cling on to the good days’ as she details ‘unbearable’ pain of husband Derek’s illness
Eamonn Holmes mid-conversation outside studios
Eamonn Holmes fans baffled over his ‘unrecognisable’ appearance in new photo as they make plea
emmerdale paddy kirk chas dingle comp itv
Emmerdale fans demand soap MUST axe Chas after heartbreaking Paddy Kirk scenes