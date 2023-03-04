Nick Knowles was on screen this week with his new The Grand Canyon travel show.

However, not every viewer was focusing on the scenery, it seems.

Instead, one took to social media to pass judgement on Nick’s appearance, cruelly fat-shaming the presenter.

Not one to take it lying down, Nick was quick to fire back.

Nick Knowles was cruelly fat-shamed after his new Grand Canyon show aired (Credit: Channel 5)

Nick Knowles fat-shamed over appearance on The Grand Canyon

The new Channel 5 series aired over two nights this week.

It showed Nick exploring the beautiful Grand Canyon National Park.

However, it wasn’t the epic rock formations that caught the eyes of one pair of viewers.

There seemed to be more of you than what the shirt could cope with.

And, taking to Twitter after the show, one fan got in touch with the star with a gripe.

“Hi @MrNickKnowles. I watched the 1st episode with my 83-year-old mother and she was wondering did you only have one shirt?” the man asked the presenter.

He then added that his mother thought “that there seemed to be more of you than what the shirt could cope with”.

‘I am a bit heavier than I should be’

Nick, who has been open about his lockdown weight gain, was quick to fire back.

Retweeting the tweet, he commented: “How lovely of you to take the time to tweet me that I’m currently overweight.

“You’re right – I am a bit heavier than I should be.”

Nick continued: “I chose not to change the shirt (I had two the same so they could be washed) because I wanted the scenery to be talked about – not what I’m wearing.”

Fans quickly had Nick’s back, with one commenting: “Ignore him. David Attenborough wore the same clothes throughout his programmes for exactly this reason.

“He was educating us about the planet not his clothes.”

Nick replied: “Honestly I had the good fortune to work with him and I took that from him. The presenter’s clothes should not be the focus.”

Nick later took to Twitter to thank his fans for their support and added: “I’m fairly thick skinned.”

Nick Knowles went inside the Grand Canyon on his new Channel 5 show (Credit: Channel 5)

TV favourite Nick gained four stone in lockdown

The presenter did recently open up about his lockdown weight gain – and the compromising position it put him in while filming The Grand Canyon.

Nick told Radio X that he gained four stone in weight and, while filming the series, got himself stuck between the rocks of the Grand Canyon.

He said: “You have to go through ‘horizontal chimneys’ which are for real cavers, who are like whippets – they’re tiny, skinny people.

“But my director was like: ‘Go through here, and there’s a cave on the other side which we can talk in.’

“But halfway along, I was like: ‘I can’t do this, this is just too much.’ I had palpitations, it was seriously terrifying,” Nick then added.

“There was a point where I was wedged. I couldn’t get my shoulders through and I was wedged. My heart started to go and I was: ‘Breath, breath, breath.'”

