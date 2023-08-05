Nick Knowles, 60, to marry for third time after getting engaged to woman 27 years his junior

Exciting news! DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles is engaged to Katie Dadzie who he has been in a relationship since 2021.

While Katie, 33, might be 27 years Nick Knowles’s senior, the age gap doesn’t seem to be an issue. According To The Sun, he proposed to Katie last month while they were filming in the US.

The pair first met after Katie’s daughters made friends with Nick’s youngest son Eddie at a play centre.

Nick has four children with three different women. In the 1990s, he married Gillian Knowles, who he shares two children with. Around the same time, he had another child from an affair with dancer Paula Beckett. He married Jessica Moor in 2012 who welcomed their son in 2014, two years before divorcing.

Nick and Katie have been together since 2021 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The couple live in separate homes

Due to the large age gap, trolls have accused Katie of being a “gold digger”. However, Nick has fired back insisting that the lingerie firm boss is more wealthy and successful than he is.

Earlier this year, Katie revealed to The Sun on Sunday that their relationship works because they live in separate homes. As for the age situation, there doesn’t seem to be any issue there either.

“Nick has a Peter Pan complex, he doesn’t act the age he is at all,” Katie said. “He is like a teenage boy and has so much energy. I also act a bit older, so it works out.”

According to a friend, Katie and Nick are “so in love and absolutely adore each other. Katie is over the moon that Nick popped the question”.

Nick and Katie spend quality time together

In between their busy working schedules, Nick and Katie have made the time to enjoy quality time together while on vacation.

Last month, Nick shared an Instagram post of the two while in Marbella. The pair posed in front of a stunning sunset and looked happy to be spending time with one another.

“Lovely to get a couple of days off between shoots to spend some quality time with my love @katie.dadzie around the shoot for her new brand @boaboawear which went so well,” he wrote in his caption. “Sunshine and dinner by the beach – bliss.”

