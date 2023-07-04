DIY SOS BBC viewers were left feeling emotional as a little boy made a heartbreaking statement after losing his mum during yesterday’s show (Monday, July 3).

Viewers took to Twitter after the show to share their thoughts – and many were in tears!

Lynn and Stephen were on the show yesterday (Credit: BBC)

What happened on DIY SOS yesterday?

Yesterday’s show focussed on Stephen and Lynn Smedley, who were looking forward to their retirement in Cornwall. However, their plans dramatically changed when their daughter died. This meant that they had to care for their three grandsons.

The three boys were having to share a triple bunkbed in a single room. As well as this, Stephen and Lynn only had one bathroom in their house. Things were so tight that Lynn had to do the ironing in the shed due to the lack of space.

They hoped to enlarge and reconfigure their home. That’s where Nick Knowles and team came in.

Jaden made a heartwarming confession (Credit: BBC)

Little boy makes heartwarming confession on DIY SOS

Nick, along with hundreds of volunteers, totally renovated Stephen and Lynn’s home.

“The boys can grow up living here,” Stephen said. “Whereas before they were living on top of each other too much.”

“They were staying in your home,” Nick said. “Whereas this -,” he continued before Lynn interrupted. “Is their home,” she said.

Nick then showed the boys around their new bedrooms. They each had one for themselves. After marvelling at his own room, Jaden said: “I think I’m the luckiest boy on Earth.”

Nick and team’s work had viewers in tears (Credit: BBC)

Viewers in tears

DIY SOS viewers were left feeling super emotional after yesterday’s episode. Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“I’m the luckiest boy in the whole world” What a heartbreaking but wonderful episode tonight. I hope life is being kinder to that lovely family,” one viewer tweeted.

“In bits watching #DIYSOS If there was ever a family who deserved this makeover this is the family. After all those 3 poor boys have been through losing their mum this little bit of happiness will make a difference to their lives,” another said.

“My goodness…. what an amazing family on @BBCOne #DIYSOS with @MrNickKnowles have sobbed my way through watching their love & courage. Special mention for Reuben – what a big brother and incredible young man! They deserve that home so much!” a third gushed.

DIY SOS is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

